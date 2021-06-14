Kissing bugs, now found in Nebraska, pose some risks, state officials say

The discovery of a species of kissing bug in Nebraska has prompted state and University of Nebraska officials to alert the public to the risks posed by the bugs.

The Eastern blood-sucking conenose species first was detected in Nebraska last summer by entomologists from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Entomology.

“Kissing bug” is the common name for a group of bugs called triatomines. They are blood-sucking insects that are found across the Southern United States, Mexico, and Central and South America, especially during the summer months.

The main risk associated with kissing bugs is the presence of a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi for short) that lives in the bug’s intestines and is shed in feces. This parasite can cause Chagas disease in the people and animals it infects, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

Although infections from the parasite are not common, approximately 25% of people who are infected develop serious chronic disease, so early diagnosis is important.