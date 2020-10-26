 Skip to main content
Kwik Shop at 72nd and Q closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Kwik Shop at 72nd and Q closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A convenience store at 72nd and Q Streets has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kwik Shop location closed about 11 p.m. Sunday. The store will undergo industrial-strength cleaning and sanitizing, Kwik Shop said in a press release.  

Company officials said they expect the store to reopen in the next few days.

All store employees have been contacted and were advised to follow guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

