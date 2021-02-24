Lack of diversity in vaccine trials identified in UNMC student's analysis

To aid in the effort, Omaha-based Meridian Clinical Research reached out to trusted people in communities of color and worked with a Nebraska union that represents meatpacking and food-processing workers. Meridian is among a number of research groups that have been recruiting volunteers in communities across the country for vaccine trials.

Flores said a recent report indicating that pulse oximeters aren't as effective in some people of color is a clear example of the need to include people of diverse backgrounds in clinical trials.

The devices, which measure oxygen levels in the blood, became important tools during the pandemic. Consumers even purchased them for use at home to monitor their conditions.

"We don't want that to happen going forward with any approved device or treatment or vaccine," Flores said.

Inclusion, she said, also helps dispel some of the medical mistrust in communities of color. As a Hispanic, Flores said she feels more comfortable taking a drug, or getting a shot, if she knows researchers have involved members of her community in the trials. Involvement in trials also can help ensure that everyone gets equitable access to early treatments.