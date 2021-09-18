Lancaster County Jail reports COVID outbreak; cases also up in state prisons

Officials on Friday reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Lancaster County Jail and an uptick in cases at state correctional facilities.

Twelve cases of COVID-19 were identified among the County Jail's general population within a 36-hour period, county officials said in a press release.

Inmates from six different housing units are involved in the outbreak, and administrators believe that the virus is contained within those units, according to the press release.

It's unclear how many, if any, of the 12 inmates who tested positive were vaccinated against the virus.

Administrators are unsure how the virus got into the general population at the jail. Although all inmates and staff are required to wear masks inside the facility, vaccinations aren't required among employees.

The inmates with COVID-19 are isolating in the jail’s infirmary and have not required hospitalization.

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases are up in facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The department reported 33 active cases across its 10 facilities on Friday.

One week earlier, the department reported 13 active cases.