Lincoln firm gets federal funds aimed at boosting nation's testing capacity

Abe Oommen set out to create a portable testing platform that was so easy to use a farmer could take it into the field to check livestock for diseases such as African swine fever.

Earlier this year, however, he and his colleagues at MatMaCorp in Lincoln started getting calls from friends and colleagues in rural Nebraska who were facing long wait times for COVID-19 test results.

MatMaCorp, which Oommen founded in 2014, quickly developed a test for COVID-19 that could be run on its portable lab, which can fit in a backpack.

“The little black box idea was, ‘Can you take useful data and make it available to a farmer, or in this case a physician,’ ” said Oommen, a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor. “That is where we are headed.”

Last month, MatMaCorp became one of nine companies sharing $129.3 million in funding the National Institutes of Health is putting toward speeding the development, commercialization and implementation of COVID-19 testing technologies through its Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative. Oommen declined to say how much of the total the company will receive.

The NIH announced a third round of awards Tuesday, bringing the total investment to $476.4 million.