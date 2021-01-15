Lincoln Marathon returning to an in-person race this May

The Lincoln Marathon is returning to its traditional in-person format this year.

The race, which also includes a half marathon, switched to a virtual format last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are working closely with the City of Lincoln, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and other partners to provide as safe of an event as possible while still maintaining a high-quality, competitive race," said Ryan Regnier, president of the Lincoln Track Club.

The 2021 event, in its 44th year, is set for May 2. It will include a virtual option for runners who prefer to race on their own.

The number of in-person entries to the race will be capped, although race organizers still are working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to set that number, Regnier said.

Anyone who registered for last year's race is guaranteed entry for this year. About 6,700 entered last year.

At its peak, the race has been capped at 13,500 runners. Last year's race, before switching formats, had been capped at 12,000 runners. About 3,000 participated in the virtual race last year, Regnier said.