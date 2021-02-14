Lincoln Marathon runners won't finish inside Memorial Stadium this year

The Lincoln Marathon's finish line will look quite a bit different from how it has in recent years.
But this change isn't entirely pandemic-related.
Runners will cross the finish line on the track at Ed Weir Stadium, which was the race's original finish line. Since 2010, the finish line has been on the 50-yard line inside Memorial Stadium.
The change was made because of the Husker spring game, which is set to take place the day before the race.
The Lincoln Marathon, which also includes a half-marathon, is scheduled for May 2.
Turf renovations were going to require the same change during last year's race. But the event transitioned to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln worked with the Lincoln Track Club to help determine the new finish line, said Ryan Regnier, president of the Track Club.
"They have been supportive in helping us find an alternative, recognizing the importance of the marathon to the Lincoln community," he said. "There is some nostalgia associated with finishing on the track since it served as the original finish line for the race."
The rest of the 2021 course will be the same as previous years and will be certified as a Boston Marathon qualifier.
The race, which is in its 44th year, is capped at 6,000 participants. Anyone who registered for last year's race was guaranteed entry this year.
So far, Regnier said Friday, about 3,300 runners are signed up. Registration will remain open until April 16 or until all spots are full.
Organizers are working with local health officials to help make the event safe. One change will require runners to wear masks in the starting chute and immediately after finishing the race. A virtual option is available for runners who prefer to race on their own.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2