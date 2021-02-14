Lincoln Marathon runners won't finish inside Memorial Stadium this year

The Lincoln Marathon's finish line will look quite a bit different from how it has in recent years.

But this change isn't entirely pandemic-related.

Runners will cross the finish line on the track at Ed Weir Stadium, which was the race's original finish line. Since 2010, the finish line has been on the 50-yard line inside Memorial Stadium.

The change was made because of the Husker spring game, which is set to take place the day before the race.

The Lincoln Marathon, which also includes a half-marathon, is scheduled for May 2.

Turf renovations were going to require the same change during last year's race. But the event transitioned to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln worked with the Lincoln Track Club to help determine the new finish line, said Ryan Regnier, president of the Track Club.

"They have been supportive in helping us find an alternative, recognizing the importance of the marathon to the Lincoln community," he said. "There is some nostalgia associated with finishing on the track since it served as the original finish line for the race."