Lincoln's Bryan Health to postpone new elective procedures

Lincoln's Bryan Health will postpone new elective surgeries that require an overnight stay as the health system works to manage an influx of COVID-19 patients, officials said Tuesday.

John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the health system has seen its COVID-19 inpatients more than double in recent weeks.

"We need all of these available beds," he said.

The announcement comes as the state again reached a new all-time high with 820 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That's more than double the number reported three weeks ago.

Bryan's new restriction will continue until Nov. 27. At that time, the health system will re-evaluate.

Bryan, however, will not cancel any elective surgery that already is scheduled during that time, Woodrich said, because those patients have already made their mental and logistical preparations. The health system also will continue to perform elective procedures that don't require an overnight stay.