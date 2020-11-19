Local Nebraska doctors provide coronavirus information to Spanish-speaking community

De Alba Rosales advised people to avoid public places where residents would need to remove their masks, such as at restaurants and bars, or potential superspreader events like weddings. Since the early spring and summer, he’s seen a shift in virus exposure and positive cases. In the past, it happened at meatpacking plants or other workplaces with close working conditions; now it tends to be through informal social gatherings. Continued diligence is necessary, he said.

“We would love to see, from a health care perspective, to send a message to the community — to go back to those times when we were avoiding public places and being more compliant with the mask-wearing,” he said.

He explained that he, other doctors at the forum and many others care about the Latino community because they’re a part of it, or because they have friends and family who are Hispanic. He offered hope and a fiery pep talk in his final words.

“Together, we can save more lives,” he said in Spanish. “Sí se puede.”

The forum was recorded and can be found on the Douglas County and Douglas County Health Department Facebook pages.