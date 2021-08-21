Long hinted at, COVID booster shots prompt debate

Judging from the scramble for the first round of shots, it's likely that a significant number of people will line up to get the boosters. When The World-Herald posed the question on Facebook, several people said they'd happily get a third shot. Several others, however, said they'd had their two and were done.

Vivekanandan said the fully vaccinated people she has spoken with welcome booster shots. "They like the fact that they've been staying healthy," she said. "If they have to do a booster at eight to 12 months, they're OK with that."

Indeed, Lawler said the need for eventual boosters should come as no surprise. Scientists have been saying for some time that they would be needed, and few vaccines provide perfect, life-long protection with one or two doses.

Five doses of the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine, for instance, are required for baseline immunity. And adults still need a tetanus booster every 10 years.