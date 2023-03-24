Jillian Boldt knew the kind of stress a mom can face when she's unable to breastfeed her baby like she wants to do.

Due to complications during the birth of her now 14-month-old son, it took about 10 days for Boldt's milk supply to come in.

Her experience, as well as those of a coworker and of clients at the Malone Community Center in Lincoln — not to mention a nationwide infant formula shortage last spring — spurred her to act on an idea she and others had been thinking about for a while.

On Wednesday, the center launched a breast milk sharing program with a novel twist: This one is mobile, with a freezer-equipped van dedicated to picking up and delivering donated breast milk within a two-hour radius of both Omaha and Lincoln.

"We see the need in our community, and we want to provide a safe and accessible solution," said Boldt, the center's director of maternal wellness. The Malone Center, based in Lincoln, also has operations near 103rd and Fort Streets in Omaha.

Boldt said the team was inspired by Mothers' Milk Alliance, a breast milk sharing program that has been operating in the Madison, Wisconsin, area since 2007.

Like that program, the Malone Center program follows an informed-consent milk sharing model. Potential donors must complete an interview regarding their health history, which includes questions about lifestyle, diet and any medications or supplements they take.

Donors' blood is tested for diseases that may be passed through breast milk, including HIV I and II, human t-cell lymphotropic virus, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis. Donor blood also goes through a five-panel drug test. The testing is conducted by a partner, Frontier Pediatric Care in Lincoln. Boldt said the team also is looking for a testing partner in Omaha.

Healthy Blue Nebraska, a Nebraska Medicaid provider, provided money for the van and freezer installation and is covering the cost of staff time and testing for the first year.

Boldt said she anticipates the program will grow quickly, based on the influx of inquiries from donors and recipients that the organization already has received. Given that, the center is working to secure additional funding. The van is slated to begin picking up its first donated milk in Lincoln on Friday.

Milk is provided free through the program, which is open to all families in need of breast milk. That includes those who have adopted infants, infants in foster care or who are unable to provide their own for any reason. A baby typically drinks between 24 and 32 ounces of milk or formula every 24 hours, depending on age.

Boldt said the program's aim is to provide families with a minimum of 40 ounces a month in order to meet the minimum nutrition and immune support benefits of breast milk. Organizers, however, can't guarantee that the program can meet the full need of each family.

Boldt stressed that the Malone Center is not a milk bank, which tests and pasteurizes donated milk. Those programs prioritize providing the milk to infants in hospitals, particularly those in neonatal intensive care units. A prescription typically is required to get more than a small amount from a milk bank. Even then, it's costly.

Nebraska does not have its own milk bank. Locally, Nebraska Medicine serves as a depot for the Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa. CHI Health has two depot locations: one at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, which helps supply the Iowa bank, and a second at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, which serves the Mothers' Milk Bank of Colorado.

Nor is the Malone Center an informal milk-sharing program, like those found on Facebook, Boldt said.

Health care professionals typically caution against feeding babies human milk from another mom that hasn't been tested and stored properly. Though it's popular, neither the Food and Drug Administration nor the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the use of online milk-sharing.

The new program offers another option.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have this option available for the families we serve," said Clara Fynbu Eggert, a nurse practitioner with Frontier Pediatric.

She and Dr. Phil Boucher, the pediatrician who operates the practice, had been planning to start a milk-sharing program and also had contacted the Wisconsin group, which connected the two Lincoln organizations. Rather than compete, they decided to partner.

Fynbu Eggert said she has been asked on social media whether milk sharing could negatively impact formal milk banks. She said she doesn't believe that will be the case.

The clinic received 350 ounces of donated milk Wednesday from the mom of a 6-month-old patient. The family will be moving and can't take the frozen supply with them.

"I think we are serving a significantly different population of recipients, and we're also serving a significantly different population of donors," she said.

Milk obtained through the milk-sharing program is not less safe than what's available through milk banks, Fynbu Eggert said, and the infants the milk-sharing program serves typically are not as medically fragile.

A milk-sharing program, therefore, doesn't have to exclude every donor who takes an allergy medication, for instance. Because the program relies on informed consent, a parent — who may take the same medication — can decide whether she is comfortable accepting the donated milk.

"We're really excited to help people feel confident in the donor milk they're receiving," Fynbu Eggert said.

