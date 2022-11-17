March of Dimes helps Nebraska families with NICU babies celebrate milestones

Kalee and Ian Thompson will celebrate Thanksgiving as a family of three for the first time.

But the Thompsons will be celebrating from their son's room in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Nebraska Medical Center.

It's one of a handful of "firsts" that the Omaha family has had to tackle a little bit differently.

Isaac was born 11 weeks early, weighing just over 2 pounds. Before he can go home, he will have to grow out of a chronic lung condition and be able to eat without a feeding tube, Kalee Thompson said. But he did celebrate a big milestone this week: He ditched the oxygen tubes and is breathing on his own.

Staff at the Omaha hospital, as well as representatives from the March of Dimes, have helped Thompson cope with the ups and downs of having a baby in the NICU.

Thursday, March of Dimes representatives provided box lunches for families. Next week, they will offer families an assortment of pies along with ice cream and apple cider.

March of Dimes focuses on staff and family education and improving the overall NICU experience, said Mackenzie Hawkins, NICU family support program coordinator.

Families have access to classes covering such topics as lactation and development milestones. The organization also offers special activities and leaves little treats for family members.

Sandwich lunches or the occasional coffee run help to ease the challenges of having a baby in the hospital, said mom Eve Trejo-Garcia.

Trejo-Garcia's baby, Santiago Chavez, has been in the NICU for six weeks. He has put on weight, but his sugar levels need to stabilize before he goes home, Trejo-Garcia said.

It's tricky finding a balance between spending time with Santiago in his hospital room and being home to take care of big brother Kevin Eli Chavez.

Trejo-Garcia said it's sad that Santiago won't be home with Mom, Dad and big brother for Thanksgiving. But classes and activities hosted by March of Dimes help to pass the time. Bonding with other parents experiencing the same struggles has helped, too.

The Thompsons hope to take Isaac home by the end of the year. There's no timeline yet for when Santiago can be released.

"It's on his time," Trejo-Garcia said. "Whenever he's ready."

When he does get to leave, big brother will be ready to play.