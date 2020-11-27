Mask requirement approved in Fremont. Health care providers at ''breaking point'

The Fremont Board of Health approved a community directed health measure on Friday, requiring residents to wear a face covering when inside a public place.

"This is the first attempt to try and slow the spread in Fremont and Dodge County," said Mayor Scott Getzschman.

The Fremont measure passed on a 3-1 vote, with Dr. Richard Seitz, a member of the health board, voting in favor. He said health care providers in the city are "at a breaking point."

"I, myself have lost innumerable patients to this pandemic," Seitz said. "It seems like every week I'm signing a death certificate or two that's directly related to COVID-19."

The Three Rivers Public Health Department, which includes Dodge County, has reported more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Dodge County reported nearly 600 over the same time span.

The Fremont measure comes on the heels of several Nebraska cities passing local mask mandates, as Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to resist a statewide requirement.