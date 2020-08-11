Mask study separates the worthy from the worthless

That bandanna might make you look like a cool outlaw from an old Western movie, but it’s largely ineffective in protecting you from the coronavirus, according to a new study.

A group of researchers at Duke University tested 14 types of common face masks to determine which ones work best to stop the transmission of respiratory droplets during regular speech — and which ones are practically useless.

Fitted N95 masks, which are usually reserved for health care professionals, came out on top of the rankings, while three-layer surgical masks and homemade cotton masks also performed well.

But the study published Aug. 7 found that folded bandannas and knitted masks did not offer much protection, while neck fleece — which is often used by runners — does more harm than good and “might be counterproductive,” the study found.

People who wear the fleece masks, also called gaiter masks, are likely to release a higher number of respiratory droplets into the air than those who do not wear a face covering at all, according to the researchers, because the material appears to break down larger droplets into aerosols.

“The data make a lot of sense intuitively and seem consistent with other studies done in the past,” said Dean Winslow of Stanford University.