Mask study separates the worthy from the worthless

That bandanna might make you look like a cool outlaw from an old Western movie, but it’s largely ineffective in protecting you from the coronavirus, according to a new study.
A group of researchers at Duke University tested 14 types of common face masks to determine which ones work best to stop the transmission of respiratory droplets during regular speech — and which ones are practically useless.
Fitted N95 masks, which are usually reserved for health care professionals, came out on top of the rankings, while three-layer surgical masks and homemade cotton masks also performed well.
But the study published Aug. 7 found that folded bandannas and knitted masks did not offer much protection, while neck fleece — which is often used by runners — does more harm than good and “might be counterproductive,” the study found.
People who wear the fleece masks, also called gaiter masks, are likely to release a higher number of respiratory droplets into the air than those who do not wear a face covering at all, according to the researchers, because the material appears to break down larger droplets into aerosols.
“The data make a lot of sense intuitively and seem consistent with other studies done in the past,” said Dean Winslow of Stanford University.
While the results showed that fitted N95 masks are most effective in blocking droplets, there is an exception. Valved N95 respirators with a one-way vent ranked much lower on the list.
“These valves are closed when breathing in, but can open when speaking, hence letting out unfiltered air,” Martin Fischer, lead researcher and molecular imaging specialist, said. “In other words, they do a great job of protecting the wearer from the outside environment, but a bad job of protecting others from the wearer, and it is the second role that is the important one to reduce COVID-19 spread.”
Beyond the fitted N95s and surgical masks, the face coverings that performed best were made out of a three-layer combo of cotton and polypropylene. That was followed by a two-layer swath of polypropylene.
