Masks as vaccine? While still theory, it's one more reason to mask up

With the pandemic dragging on and a safe, effective vaccine yet to come, a pair of California researchers recently proposed that face masks could serve as a kind of substitute for the shots until they become available.
By blocking most virus particles, the researchers wrote in a commentary in the New England Journal of Medicine, masks may cut the viral dose a person takes in. That, in turn, could reduce the severity of the illness people experience if they do become infected.
And if some particles do get through the mask, the exposure could provoke an immune response that could protect the person the next time around.
In the bigger picture, the researchers note, masks could even increase the proportion of symptomless or mild illnesses, which could take the heat off health systems that have strained to care for pandemic patients.
Two Nebraska physicians say the theory, which remains unproved, is intriguing and, even if never fully proved, provides additional support for mask wearing.
“The theory is not only interesting but plausible,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, who directs the COVID-19 infectious diseases service at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “But right now it remains a theory. It’s just another reason we think masks work, not just to protect others but to protect the wearer as well.”
Dr. Joann Schaefer, former chief medical officer for the State of Nebraska, said the theory is still being hotly debated but has support from some big names in science.
“The epidemiology will prove it out,” said Schaefer, who has been closely following coronavirus research. “For me, it’s just one more good reason to wear a mask.”
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during in a Senate hearing earlier this month that face masks might offer more protection against the spread of coronavirus than a vaccine, noting that vaccines are not 100% effective.
“If I don’t get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me,” he said. “This face mask will.” After President Donald Trump told reporters that Redfield’s comments were incorrect, Redfield tweeted that a vaccine is what will get Americans back to normal life. He added that the best current defense against the virus involves such mitigation efforts as wearing a mask, washing one’s hands and keeping distance from others.
The idea of giving someone a smaller dose of a disease-causing virus harks back to a time when people were inoculated against smallpox with material from the sores of an infected person. Called variolation, the aim was to cause a milder illness and stimulate immunity. The process, however, was risky and sometimes deadly. It eventually was replaced by the smallpox vaccine, which eradicated the disease.
However, people should not deliberately expose themselves to the coronavirus, even if they’re wearing masks. “No pox parties, no COVID parties, no parties at all,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and one of the commentary’s authors.
Hewlett said one of the challenges with containing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is that people with no symptoms — or minimal ones — seem able to readily infect others.
But questions remain about why some people have minimal symptoms while others become very ill. Underlying health conditions and immune deficiencies definitely play into it, she said, “but we do think there’s something else going on.”
A notion called the inoculum theory holds that the amount of virus to which a person is exposed may be related to the severity of illness. Scientists, using animal models, have established the dose that causes the most severe disease for some other viruses. With Ebola virus, it’s thought to be between one and 10 virus particles, said Hewlett, who was involved in caring for Ebola patients brought to Omaha from West Africa in 2014. For influenza, the dose is believed to be much higher, in the thousands of particles.
“We don’t know that yet for SARS-CoV-2,” Hewlett said.
Gandhi, the UCSF professor, said the theory began with the researchers’ observation that the rates of asymptomatic transmission of the virus appeared to go up in situations where people were masking.
The CDC estimates that asymptomatic cases make up about 40% of the total in the United States.
The researchers explored three lines of evidence, starting with animal dose data. Dose effects haven’t been described in humans because it’s generally considered unethical to deliberately infect people, Gandhi said. However, researchers have done it with influenza as part of a vaccine study, demonstrating in 2015 that people who got higher doses of the virus got sicker, and vice versa.
Recently, Gandhi said, a study showed a similar effect in hamsters. Researchers in China found that animals kept behind a barrier made of surgical masks were less likely to get infected. And those that did get infected became less ill than animals without such protection.
Hewlett said the same theory may apply to social distancing.
A person who spends long periods of time in a closed area with an ill person may become more severely ill, for instance, than someone who had limited contact in a well-ventilated environment. That thought is supported by anecdotal reports from Spain, in which researchers documented more serious illness in people who’d had the closest and most confined exposures to an infected person. Those with less contact became less ill.
Gandhi said researchers also looked at evidence from places that have had outbreaks, such as cruise ships and meatpacking plants, noting that universal masking appears to reduce the rate of new infections. The researchers wrote that they suspect that masking reduced the amount of virus to which people were exposed and increased the number of people with asymptomatic infections.
On an Argentinian cruise ship where passengers and crew were given masks, for instance, the rate of asymptomatic infections was 81%, versus 20% on an earlier cruise ship outbreak without universal masking.
On a country level, nations such as Taiwan, Singapore and the Czech Republic that adopted universal masking had less serious illness, even when they opened up and saw increases in cases, Gandhi said.
Hewlett said Harvard researchers have reported dramatic declines in infections among health care workers after masks were required. Nebraska Medicine, which has required masks for all employees, has seen a similar trend.
Gandhi said the UCSF group plans to conduct an analysis with data scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, looking at whether severe illness went down after hospitals mandated masks.
She also noted that promising data has emerged suggesting that even a mild or asymptomatic case of the coronavirus can produce a strong immune response.
However, Gandhi acknowledged that mask-as-vaccine-substitute theory may be one that researchers are never able to fully prove, even as they gather more evidence.
But the evidence that masks protect both wearers and those around them continues to get stronger. “And I think this is just one more idea to support it,” she said.
Hewlett said the nation needs a way to not only decrease transmission of the virus but also to buy some time until a safe, effective vaccine is available and enough people get it to affect spread.
“Without an effective vaccine, and significant uptake of the vaccine as well, this virus will continue to circulate,” Hewlett said. “We’re obviously working on new treatment options for people who become severely ill ... but it would be advantageous if we were able to make COVID-19 a milder illness, where people were less likely to require hospitalization, less likely to die from the illness.
“This is an interesting theory to me because it would potentially be a way for us to continue to live our lives, continue to keep our businesses open and keep our schools open and limit not only the spread of illness but also the severity of disease.”
