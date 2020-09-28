Masks as vaccine? While still theory, it's one more reason to mask up

However, people should not deliberately expose themselves to the coronavirus, even if they’re wearing masks. “No pox parties, no COVID parties, no parties at all,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and one of the commentary’s authors.

Hewlett said one of the challenges with containing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is that people with no symptoms — or minimal ones — seem able to readily infect others.

But questions remain about why some people have minimal symptoms while others become very ill. Underlying health conditions and immune deficiencies definitely play into it, she said, “but we do think there’s something else going on.”

A notion called the inoculum theory holds that the amount of virus to which a person is exposed may be related to the severity of illness. Scientists, using animal models, have established the dose that causes the most severe disease for some other viruses. With Ebola virus, it’s thought to be between one and 10 virus particles, said Hewlett, who was involved in caring for Ebola patients brought to Omaha from West Africa in 2014. For influenza, the dose is believed to be much higher, in the thousands of particles.

“We don’t know that yet for SARS-CoV-2,” Hewlett said.