Masks, distancing still necessary after COVID vaccination, Nebraska experts say

Hewlett also noted that the vaccines, as good as they are, aren’t 100% protective. That means a rare few who are vaccinated could contract COVID-19, although they are unlikely to become severely ill.

New cases in the United States have fallen off rapidly in recent weeks. Nebraska’s case counts, too, have dropped since a peak in November. However, the state did see an uptick in cases for the week that ended Feb. 13. Last week’s case counts weren’t yet complete Friday afternoon, so it’s not yet known whether that was a data blip. Health officials, however, have cautioned that cases still aren’t low enough for transmission to be considered under control.

Nationally, some health officials have argued that continuing to emphasize the need for precautions in the face of such effective vaccines could be dissuading some people from getting the shots.

But Hewlett stressed that the need for health measures won’t last forever if enough people get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. To that end, she and others encouraged people to get the vaccine when their turn comes.