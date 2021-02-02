Meatpackers try to overcome workers' vaccine skepticism; JBS offers $100 bonus to get shots

With COVID-19 vaccinations of certain essential workers coming up in Nebraska, meatpacking companies and health officials are trying to overcome workers’ reluctance to get the shots.
JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Corp., for example, is offering a $100 bonus to its U.S. workers who receive the vaccine. The company has also been encouraging workers through flyers and other methods in their first languages. The messages stress protecting themselves and their families, and helping the community by preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are currently focused on achieving the highest voluntary participation rate possible and preventing barriers to getting the vaccine,” said JBS spokeswoman Nikki Richardson. “We want to do everything we can to protect our team members, their families, their co-workers and our communities.”
She said the effort, underway for weeks, includes answering workers’ questions and concerns.
Many immigrant and refugee workers don’t trust the government and aren’t receiving enough accurate information to counter rumors and misinformation.
“It’s the same thing as when we tried to get people involved in the (vaccine) trials,” said Eric Reeder, president of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 293. “We had a hard time with the non-English-speaking population. A lot of them felt like this was a government plot to kill them. You’d be surprised how many of them said that. That’s really what it comes down to, is the non-English-speakers just do not trust it.”
He said the biggest specific reason for skepticism that he has heard from workers is the speed with which the vaccines were developed: How could they be safe when they were developed in less than a year? Of course, that’s a concern in the general population as well.
Reeder said it helps when those whom workers trust get the vaccine and are public about it. As Reeder spoke Monday, he was leaving a clinic after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, part of the deal for participating in a vaccine trial for essential workers.
“A lot of it is just gonna be building some level of trust,” Reeder said. “I took the vaccine today, and I had them take a picture of me doing it, and I’ll try to get that up to the plants. Maybe that will help.”
It’s unknown exactly when vaccines will reach essential workers, but they are in line sometime after the elderly people who are being vaccinated now. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that local health departments are working with employers on the details of administering vaccines when the time arrives.
Sergio Sosa, executive director of the Heartland Workers Center, said JBS’s $100 bonus offer “shows the goodwill of the company to get a healthy workforce.” He said companies’ messaging has been more of a campaign to persuade workers than to educate them with information.
“But there is not substantial information to tell them that the vaccine is safe, that they should not be afraid to take it,” he said.
He suggested that plant managers receive the shots where workers can watch. The companies and health officials would also do well to recruit pastors from South Omaha to help, Sosa said, because many Latino immigrant workers are religious.
Eddie Habte Mekasha, a chaplain and Ethiopian Community Association leader in Omaha who works in meatpacking and health care, said most immigrants he knows are eager to get vaccinated.
“At first, people were fearful and suspicious,” he said. “But later, because of the good promotion by the media and health and community professionals, our members and similar immigrants are waiting eagerly to get vaccinated, and a few like me and my wife (have been) vaccinated.”
