Meatpackers try to overcome workers' vaccine skepticism; JBS offers $100 bonus to get shots

He said the biggest specific reason for skepticism that he has heard from workers is the speed with which the vaccines were developed: How could they be safe when they were developed in less than a year? Of course, that’s a concern in the general population as well.

Reeder said it helps when those whom workers trust get the vaccine and are public about it. As Reeder spoke Monday, he was leaving a clinic after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, part of the deal for participating in a vaccine trial for essential workers.

“A lot of it is just gonna be building some level of trust,” Reeder said. “I took the vaccine today, and I had them take a picture of me doing it, and I’ll try to get that up to the plants. Maybe that will help.”

It’s unknown exactly when vaccines will reach essential workers, but they are in line sometime after the elderly people who are being vaccinated now. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that local health departments are working with employers on the details of administering vaccines when the time arrives.