Mechanic who performed CPR meets Omaha man he saved

“I actually packed my lunch for that night and I forgot it at home,” Carter said. “I wouldn’t have gone to the cafeteria if I had remembered my lunch. It was definitely aligned in the stars.”

Carter also typically works a day shift at the hospital and had just recently been moved to a night shift rotation.

The story of what happened that night came in pieces over the first weeks of Nevarez’s recovery. The father of two had been working as a COVID screener, someone who checks hospital visitors and incoming patients for signs of COVID-19, at Methodist for several months and had no history of health problems. He’d felt fine that day.

“I really had no idea what happened,” Nevarez said. “I woke up with a tube down my throat and my arms tied to the rails so I couldn’t take it out. I couldn’t talk, all I could do was listen to people, and it was very difficult to communicate. It was very frustrating.”

He spent a week in the hospital, and after several doctor visits, he was set up with an internal defibrillator to prevent future cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday, as he stood with Carter in the Methodist Hospital Reflection Garden, Nevarez said he felt good.