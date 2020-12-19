Methodist Health System vendor suffers data security breach

Methodist Health System has begun notifying some patients about a data security breach involving one of its vendors.

The vendor, Blackbaud Inc., provides services that help thousands of schools, health systems and nonprofit organizations manage their fundraising efforts. The list includes the Methodist Hospital Foundation and the Jennie Edmundson Foundation.

On Sept. 21, Blackbaud notified Methodist that someone had gained unauthorized access to Blackbaud systems between Feb. 7 and May 20.

Blackbaud also said that the unauthorized person may have acquired backup copies of customer databases, including the databases the two Methodist-associated foundations use for fundraising.

At the time, Blackbaud did not confirm what information might have been accessed. On Oct. 16, Methodist’s investigation and review of the Blackbaud database determined that it contained some patient information, including names, demographic and contact information, medical record numbers and details about visits.

Social Security numbers, financial account and credit card account information were not part of the information stored in the Blackbaud database and were not accessed. The incident did not involve Methodist’s network or systems.