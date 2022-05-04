 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Methodist takes systemwide approach to boosting HPV vaccination rates

  • Updated
Methodist Health System is taking a systemwide approach to efforts to boost HPV vaccination rates in the community with the help of a special designation  — and some funding — from the American Cancer Society.

Human papillomavirus causes about 34,800 cancers a year in women and men, but more than 90% of cancers caused by HPV can be prevented by the vaccine. It is recommended as a two-shot regimen for kids ages 11 to 12 but can be given as early as age 9.

Vaccination rates for HPV routinely lag the roughly 90% rates for other shots given to kids at that age, even in Nebraska and Iowa, said Dr. Matthew Gibson, a pediatrician with Methodist Physicians Clinic.

Both states typically run ahead of the U.S. completion rate for the series, which was 58.6% in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally, however, up to 15% of teens who start the series don't complete it.

"The more people we can get vaccinated for HPV, the less cancers we're going to have down the road," Gibson said.

In late 2020, Methodist was selected by the cancer society as one of six "communities of practice" sites in the U.S. focused on HPV vaccination. Its participation is funded by two grants from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention totaling $12,000. The cancer society has other sites across the country addressing breast health equity and improving colorectal cancer screening rates.  

Methodist's focus on HPV vaccination began in 2019 with an internal HPV task force, with a focus on vaccinating children for HPV, standardizing education about HPV among health care providers and normalizing conversations about the vaccine with families. The task force and the cancer society now will work to promote community education and prevention strategies.

"We want to help the whole community get better, not just our health system," Gibson said.

Dr. Aru Panwar, a Methodist head and neck surgical oncologist, said a recent head and neck cancer screening, for which 200 people registered, gave providers a chance to talk about risk factors for such cancers, including those caused by HPV.

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S. Some 85% of people will be infected in their lifetimes. Most infections will go away on their own, but some won't. Those can lead to cancers decades later, including cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal and throat cancers of the tonsil and base of the tongue.

Panwar noted that many people who have heard about HPV still think it's a women's health issue because of the virus's link to cervical cancer. But cases of back-of-the-throat cancers related to HPV in recent years have overtaken the number of cervical cancers. 

Gibson said patients have been asking more questions about vaccines, although not necessarily refusing them, since the advent of the COVID-19 vaccine. He reminds parents that the vaccine is the only cancer vaccine available. Getting it early, before children are exposed to the virus, protects them before they encounter it years later.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

