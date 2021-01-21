Methodist Women's Hospital sets new record with 5 sets of triplets in its NICU

“It’s a lot of teamwork and effort,” she said, “but a lot of bundles of joy.”

As far as multiples, the hospital sees plenty of twins. Triplets are a much rarer occurrence, Oarhe said, although advances in reproductive technology have led to more cases.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3,400 sets of triplets were born in the United States in 2018, the latest data available.

The Seals, who live in Omaha and teach for Westside Community Schools, had been trying to get pregnant for about three years. They knew there was a chance they could have multiples because of fertility treatments, but they thought at most they would wind up with two babies.

It was a shock to learn they would be having three. It took a few weeks to sink in.

They started ordering car seats and strollers and traded in the SUV for a van. The couple decided to rent out their Omaha home and move in with Molly’s mom to have an extra set of helping hands.

The babies have strong personalities, their parents said.