More breakthrough cases with omicron, but hospitalization and death still rare among vaccinated

Eva Grassau's encounter with COVID-19 started with a notification from her son's child care center.
A case had been identified in his classroom, and Leo, 2½, had been exposed.
The next day, Jan. 15, the youngster woke with a fever and cough. "I thought, 'Oh, great, here we go,' " said Grassau, who lives in Bennington.
Leo tested positive for COVID-19 at a doctor's office that day. Later that afternoon, Grassau's husband, Bobby, began feeling ill, with a cough and headache. Both Grassau and her husband are fully vaccinated and boosted.
Several days later, Grassau and her 4-month-old daughter, Elouise, began feeling ill. Baby Elouise ran fevers for several days and suffered from congestion and a terrible cough.
Grassau said the disruption caused by the family's outbreak has been frustrating. But she's still glad that she is vaccinated and boosted. An oncology nurse who works with vulnerable people, getting the shots was important to her. She also plans to vaccinate her children when the shots are approved for kids under 5.
"I feel like it kept my symptoms fairly mild," she said. "I think it was worse for my children who were not vaccinated. They seemed to be sicker, and that makes me sad."
Breakthrough infections like the ones the Grassaus experienced have increased among the vaccinated — including the boosted — as the highly transmissible omicron variant has swept through Nebraska. Omicron, with its 50-plus mutations, has the ability to evade some of the immunity provided by prior infections and the vaccines, researchers say.
The breakthroughs have some people questioning the value of the vaccines in protecting people, as well as the nation's reliance on vaccines as a tool in the fight against COVID-19.
But health officials say the vaccines continue to protect many people from infection. More importantly, they're providing significant protection against serious illness and death.
Many of the breakthrough cases among the vaccinated are relatively mild. And increases in breakthroughs are to be expected as more of the population is vaccinated. No vaccine, experts say, is 100% effective at preventing infection.
"What the vaccines are really doing is preventing hospitalizations and deaths," said Dr. Anne O'Keefe, the Douglas County Health Department's senior epidemiologist.
In Douglas County alone, the number of vaccine breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated residents increased by 10,555 between Jan. 13 and Thursday, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. The percentage of breakthroughs among fully vaccinated residents increased from 5.8% to 8.6%.
O'Keefe said the department reports the percentage of vaccinated people who have had a breakthrough infection to show how rare they are in that group. The percentages are based only on cases among fully vaccinated people, not on all cases.
Of all breakthrough infections, 70% are in people who were vaccinated at least six months before. Boosters are recommended after that time to address waning immunity from the original series.
Only 96, or .026%, of the almost 373,000 fully vaccinated Douglas County residents have died of COVID-19. O'Keefe said 85% of those deaths were in people older than 65. All of those younger than 65 had a severe underlying condition. Deaths among the vaccinated make up a similarly small percentage of total coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska.
Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said data recently released by state health officials demonstrate the vaccines' ongoing protection.
In December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who weren't fully immunized, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraskans who were vaccinated but not boosted were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who weren't vaccinated.
"That's strong information to suggest to people that vaccination is still protective but it is not necessarily preventing some of these breakthrough mild cases that we're seeing so frequently," Rupp said.
Part of the reason, he said, is that the omicron variant is so much more transmissible than past variants and appears to have a shorter incubation period.
"I think the virus is able to get a foothold and cause illness more quickly than the immune response is able to completely prevent illness," he said.
Recent studies support the importance of vaccination and of boosters, in particular, in protecting against the worse effects of omicron. One recent study published by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that the extra shot is 90% effective in preventing hospitalization with omicron. Another study posted by the agency found that cases and deaths were lower among people who had received a booster compared with those who were fully vaccinated but not boosted. Boosters provided the greatest gains in protection to people 65 and older.
"As the variants have shifted and the vaccines are not quite as effective, we're seeing people have breakthrough infections but continuing to have prevention of the more serious manifestations of illness," Rupp said. "Severe illness, hospitalization and death are still very well prevented through vaccination."
By and large, the patients in the hospital fighting for their lives continue to be those who are not vaccinated, he said. Most hospitalized patients who are vaccinated are very old or have compromised immune systems. In October, the CDC authorized fourth shots for the immunocompromised.
"The vaccine overall continues to be people's best bet," Rupp said.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease at CHI Health and Creighton University, said most cases among the vaccinated are not as severe.
"The goal is making the illness milder," she said of the vaccines. "With omicron, you hear it's milder. I think it's milder for the patients who have received the vaccines."
Rupp said questions about the vaccines' effectiveness may come down to what people want vaccines to do.
"In a perfect world, you would want it to completely prevent any sort of acquisition of disease or illness," he said.
The COVID-19 vaccines initially held up well against symptomatic infection. But researchers learned that their effectiveness waned over time. The virus also developed ways of escaping human immune systems.
While they're no longer preventing all illness, Rupp said, the vaccines give people a head start that allows them to mount a response more quickly and ward off serious illness, hospitalization and death.
In the final analysis, Rupp said, that's what you really want from a vaccine.
"We're still pleased with the response (with regard to) serious illness," he said, "but I don't want folks to have an unrealistic expectation of the vaccine."
According to the Jan. 21-24 Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, 72% of vaccinated Americans surveyed were satisfied with the protection the vaccines provide from catching the virus and 81% were satisfied with the protection the shots provide from serious illness or death.
At the same time, treatments effective against omicron remain in short supply nationally, with available doses prioritized for those who don't mount adequate immune responses even with vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration has pulled authorization for two commonly used monoclonal antibody therapies because they aren't effective against omicron, which now makes up 99% of infections in the U.S.
Meanwhile, omicron's ability to break through vaccine protection has added to workforce woes for hospitals, nursing homes, schools and businesses. For many, the infections have occurred despite months of best efforts to avoid the virus.
Grassau said she had been back at work after maternity leave for only two months when the family became ill. She has no paid leave left to cover her time in quarantine. Co-workers with young children also are feeling the burden, she said, both financially and socially.
While the CDC recently changed the isolation requirement for COVID-19 to five days, she said, young children like her son can't mask effectively, so recommendations call for them to remain out of child care centers for 10 days. The family had to quarantine after another day care exposure just before Christmas.
Grassau knows that the infections will protect her children for a time, but she still worries that another exposure will mean more missed work and school.
"The more we vaccinate and protect ourselves and other people, this will end," she said.
For Ann Gray, a nurse at an Omaha-area long-term care facility, the positive COVID-19 test result she received on Jan. 17 — her first of the pandemic — came as a shock.
She was fully vaccinated and boosted and had been careful with her protective gear throughout the pandemic.
"I cried," she said. "I was so traumatized because I made it through the whole, whole pandemic ..."
But she had few symptoms, mostly a bit of a headache.
"I'm fine," she said. "That's what I need to remember."
Virus Q&A: Answers to common questions about COVID-19 vaccines, travel and more
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.
Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven't changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important.
"The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 whether it is delta or alpha or omicron," says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists.
Government scientists have been checking to make sure the rapid tests still work as each new variant comes along. And this week, the Food and Drug Administration said preliminary research indicates they detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it's still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the FDA wanted to be "totally transparent" by noting the sensitivity might come down a bit, but that the tests remain important.
There are many good uses for at-home tests, Volk says. Combined with vaccination, they can make you more comfortable about gathering with family and friends.
If you've been exposed to a person who tested positive but you don't have symptoms, a rapid test five days later can give a good indication of whether you caught the virus. It can also help if you're not sure whether your runny nose or sore throat is COVID-19.
But consider the context when looking at results. If you feel sick after going out to a nightclub in an area with high infection rates, for example, you should look at a negative result from an at-home test with a little more skepticism, Volk says.
Following up with a PCR test is a good idea, she says. Those tests are more accurate and are done at testing sites and hospitals.
Can my pet get COVID-19?
Yes, pets and other animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but health officials say the risk of them spreading it to people is low.
Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer are among the animals that have tested positive, in most cases after contracting it from infected people.
While you don't have to worry much about getting COVID-19 from your pets, they should worry about getting it from you. People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife, as well as with other people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If you wouldn't go near another person because you're sick or you might be exposed, don't go near another animal," says Dr. Scott Weese at Ontario Veterinary College.
Not all infected pets get sick and serious illness is extremely rare. Pets that show symptoms typically get mildly ill, the CDC says.
Some zoos in the U.S. and elsewhere have vaccinated big cats, primates and other animals that are thought to be at risk of getting the virus through contact with people.
This particular coronavirus most likely jumped from animals to humans in the first place, sparking a pandemic because the virus spreads so easily between people. But it does not easily spread from animals to people. Minks are the only known animals to have caught the virus from people and spread it back, according to Weese.
Three countries in northern Europe recorded cases of the virus spreading from people to mink on mink farms. The virus circulated among the animals before being passed back to farmworkers.
How easily animals can get and spread the virus might change with different variants, and the best way to prevent the virus from spreading among animals is to control it among people, Weese says.
Is travel safe during the pandemic?
As the holidays approach, is it safe to travel during the pandemic? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
It depends. It can be safe if you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials say people who haven't gotten the shots should delay travel.
Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should keep taking precautions like avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds, says Dr. Keith Armitage, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.
"The delta variant has really brought us back to an earlier time in the pandemic," he says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not to travel if you're sick, or if you tested positive for COVID-19 and your isolation period isn't over yet — even if you're fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people who decide to travel should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and three to five days after returning.
All travelers must still wear masks on trains, planes and other indoor public transportation areas, the agency says.
Airlines say plane cabins are low risk since they have good air circulation and filtration. However, there is no requirement for vaccination or testing before domestic flights, and passengers can remove their face masks while eating or drinking.
Hotels aren't risky for the vaccinated as long as they wear masks around strangers, Armitage says. More fraught are family gatherings with unvaccinated individuals, particularly for those who are older or have health problems.
Health experts suggest looking at the case levels and masking rules in the place you are visiting before you travel.
Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?
Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Because they might not be vaccinated with shots recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.
When lifting overseas travel restrictions in November, the U.S. required adults coming to the country to be fully vaccinated with shots approved or authorized by the FDA or allowed by WHO.
Among the most widely used vaccines that don't meet that criteria are Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's CanSino vaccine. Sputnik V is authorized for use in more than 70 countries while CanSino is allowed in at least nine countries. WHO still is awaiting more data about both vaccines before making a decision.
Vaccines recognized by the FDA and WHO undergo rigorous testing and review to determine they're safe and effective. And among the vaccines used internationally, experts say some likely won't be recognized by the agencies.
"They will not all be evaluated in clinical trials with the necessary rigor," said Dr. William Moss, executive director of the Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center.
An exception to the U.S. rule is people who received a full series of the Novavax vaccine in a late-stage study. The U.S. is accepting the participants who received the vaccine, not a placebo, because it was a rigorous study with oversight from an independent monitoring board.
The U.S. also allows entry to people who got two doses of any "mix-and-match" combination of vaccines on the FDA and WHO lists.
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The vaccines weren't tweaked to better match delta because they're still working well.
The vaccines work by training your body to recognize and fight the spike protein that coats the coronavirus and helps it invade the body's cells. Delta's mutations fortunately weren't different enough to escape detection.
The increased protection you might get from a booster adjusted to better match the delta or other variants would be marginal, says Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Manufacturing doses with a new formula would have also delayed the rollout of boosters.
Moderna and Pfizer are studying boosters tweaked for the delta and other variants to be ready if one's ever needed. Health authorities would have to decide if and when a vaccine formula swap would be worthwhile.
"What we don't know," Goepfert noted, "is if you have a delta vaccine compared to the regular vaccine, does it actually work better in preventing transmission or asymptomatic infection?"
The U.S. has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for certain people, and a few other countries also are using boosters of those shots or other COVID-19 vaccines.
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make gatherings safer?
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results during this second year of pandemic holidays.
"We will be using rapid tests to doublecheck everybody before we gather together," says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, who is planning a holiday meal with six vaccinated family members. "We'll be doing it as they come in the door."
Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, Volk says. But they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.
Testing kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and a box with two tests typically costs about $25. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included.
Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child as young as 2. How-to videos on product websites can be helpful.
Most tests require swabbing about a half inch inside both nostrils, so it may tickle but doesn't hurt. You will get a positive result if the test detects a viral protein in your sample.
Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection. One popular test misses around 15 out of 100 infections — these are called "false negatives" — and gives a false positive result in about 1 in 100 people who aren't infected.
Test shortages were widely reported during the last COVID-19 surge, but new options have recently hit the market and major manufacturers such as Abbott Laboratories have ramped up production.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers other tips on ways to enjoy the holidays safely. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against the coronavirus.
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
There's no clear-cut definition for when a pandemic starts and ends, and how much of a threat a global outbreak is posing can vary by country.
"It's somewhat a subjective judgment because it's not just about the number of cases. It's about severity and it's about impact," says Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief.
In January 2020, WHO designated the virus a global health crisis "of international concern." A couple months later in March, the United Nations health agency described the outbreak as a "pandemic," reflecting the fact that the virus had spread to nearly every continent and numerous other health officials were saying it could be described as such.
The pandemic may be widely considered over when WHO decides the virus is no longer an emergency of international concern, a designation its expert committee has been reassessing every three months. But when the most acute phases of the crisis ease within countries could vary.
"There is not going to be one day when someone says, 'OK, the pandemic is over,'" says Dr. Chris Woods, an infectious disease expert at Duke University. Although there's no universally agreed-upon criteria, he said countries will likely look for sustained reduction in cases over time.
Scientists expect COVID-19 will eventually settle into becoming a more predictable virus like the flu, meaning it will cause seasonal outbreaks but not the huge surges we're seeing right now. But even then, Woods says some habits, such as wearing masks in public places, might continue.
"Even after the pandemic ends, COVID will still be with us," he says.
