More breakthrough cases with omicron, but hospitalization and death still rare among vaccinated

I have a breakthrough case, too

After nearly three years of living with the pandemic, I, too, have contracted a COVID-19 breakthrough infection.

My family and I took all the precautions we reasonably could. We're fully vaccinated and boosted. We were the ones who usually wore masks in the grocery store, and we usually got takeout rather than dining in restaurants. For the most part, we've gathered outdoors when we've gotten together with friends.

But we live in the real world. I've worked from The World-Herald's downtown office for most of the pandemic. It made it easier to coordinate the constant flow of breaking news. My husband has to work in person at his job, and our youngest son returned this year to in-person high school.

We don't know how we caught the virus. My husband and son tested positive on Monday. I tested positive Friday. Only one of those positive tests will be recorded in the official tallies. The two others were based on at-home tests.

While I wish we had avoided the virus, we are thankful that our symptoms have been mild so far — thanks to the vaccines. — Julie Anderson