More breakthrough cases with omicron, but hospitalization and death still rare among vaccinated
Grassau family

Eva and Bobby Grassau with their children, 2½-year-old Leo and 4-month-old Elouise. The couple had breakthrough COVID-19 infections; the children were too young for vaccines.

 PENNY LAYNE PHOTOGRAPHY

Nebraska hit a new all-time high for COVID cases last week, but the pace of growth slowed. And hospitals across the state continued to see more coronavirus cases.

Eva Grassau's encounter with COVID-19 started with a notification from her son's child care center. 

A case had been identified in his classroom, and Leo, 2½, had been exposed.

The next day, Jan. 15, the youngster woke with a fever and cough. "I thought, 'Oh, great, here we go,' " said Grassau, who lives in Bennington.

Leo tested positive for COVID-19 at a doctor's office that day. Later that afternoon, Grassau's husband, Bobby, began feeling ill, with a cough and headache. Both Grassau and her husband are fully vaccinated and boosted. 

Several days later, Grassau and her 4-month-old daughter, Elouise, began feeling ill. Baby Elouise ran fevers for several days and suffered from congestion and a terrible cough.

Grassau said the disruption caused by the family's outbreak has been frustrating. But she's still glad that she is vaccinated and boosted. An oncology nurse who works with vulnerable people, getting the shots was important to her. She also plans to vaccinate her children when the shots are approved for kids under 5.

Grassau mother and daughter

Eva Grassau with daughter Elouise. She said that being vaccinated and boosted likely kept her COVID-19 symptoms mild. "I think it was worse for my children who were not vaccinated. They seemed to be sicker, and that makes me sad."

"I feel like it kept my symptoms fairly mild," she said. "I think it was worse for my children who were not vaccinated. They seemed to be sicker, and that makes me sad."

Breakthrough infections like the ones the Grassaus experienced have increased among the vaccinated — including the boosted — as the highly transmissible omicron variant has swept through Nebraska. Omicron, with its 50-plus mutations, has the ability to evade some of the immunity provided by prior infections and the vaccines, researchers say. 

The breakthroughs have some people questioning the value of the vaccines in protecting people, as well as the nation's reliance on vaccines as a tool in the fight against COVID-19. 

But health officials say the vaccines continue to protect many people from infection. More importantly, they're providing significant protection against serious illness and death.

Many of the breakthrough cases among the vaccinated are relatively mild. And increases in breakthroughs are to be expected as more of the population is vaccinated. No vaccine, experts say, is 100% effective at preventing infection.  

"What the vaccines are really doing is preventing hospitalizations and deaths," said Dr. Anne O'Keefe, the Douglas County Health Department's senior epidemiologist. 

In Douglas County alone, the number of vaccine breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated residents increased by 10,555 between Jan. 13 and Thursday, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. The percentage of breakthroughs among fully vaccinated residents increased from 5.8% to 8.6%.

O'Keefe said the department reports the percentage of vaccinated people who have had a breakthrough infection to show how rare they are in that group. The percentages are based only on cases among fully vaccinated people, not on all cases.

Douglas County Breakthrough cases

Of all breakthrough infections, 70% are in people who were vaccinated at least six months before. Boosters are recommended after that time to address waning immunity from the original series.

Only 96, or .026%, of the almost 373,000 fully vaccinated Douglas County residents have died of COVID-19. O'Keefe said 85% of those deaths were in people older than 65. All of those younger than 65 had a severe underlying condition. Deaths among the vaccinated make up a similarly small percentage of total coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska.  

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said data recently released by state health officials demonstrate the vaccines' ongoing protection. 

In December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who weren't fully immunized, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraskans who were vaccinated but not boosted were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who weren't vaccinated. 

"That's strong information to suggest to people that vaccination is still protective but it is not necessarily preventing some of these breakthrough mild cases that we're seeing so frequently," Rupp said.

Part of the reason, he said, is that the omicron variant is so much more transmissible than past variants and appears to have a shorter incubation period.

"I think the virus is able to get a foothold and cause illness more quickly than the immune response is able to completely prevent illness," he said.

Recent studies support the importance of vaccination and of boosters, in particular, in protecting against the worse effects of omicron. One recent study published by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that the extra shot is 90% effective in preventing hospitalization with omicron. Another study posted by the agency found that cases and deaths were lower among people who had received a booster compared with those who were fully vaccinated but not boosted. Boosters provided the greatest gains in protection to people 65 and older.

"As the variants have shifted and the vaccines are not quite as effective, we're seeing people have breakthrough infections but continuing to have prevention of the more serious manifestations of illness," Rupp said. "Severe illness, hospitalization and death are still very well prevented through vaccination."

By and large, the patients in the hospital fighting for their lives continue to be those who are not vaccinated, he said. Most hospitalized patients who are vaccinated are very old or have compromised immune systems. In October, the CDC authorized fourth shots for the immunocompromised.

"The vaccine overall continues to be people's best bet," Rupp said.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease at CHI Health and Creighton University, said most cases among the vaccinated are not as severe. 

"The goal is making the illness milder," she said of the vaccines. "With omicron, you hear it's milder. I think it's milder for the patients who have received the vaccines."

Rupp said questions about the vaccines' effectiveness may come down to what people want vaccines to do.

"In a perfect world, you would want it to completely prevent any sort of acquisition of disease or illness," he said. 

The COVID-19 vaccines initially held up well against symptomatic infection. But researchers learned that their effectiveness waned over time. The virus also developed ways of escaping human immune systems.

While they're no longer preventing all illness, Rupp said, the vaccines give people a head start that allows them to mount a response more quickly and ward off serious illness, hospitalization and death. 

In the final analysis, Rupp said, that's what you really want from a vaccine.

"We're still pleased with the response (with regard to) serious illness," he said, "but I don't want folks to have an unrealistic expectation of the vaccine."

According to the Jan. 21-24 Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, 72% of vaccinated Americans surveyed were satisfied with the protection the vaccines provide from catching the virus and 81% were satisfied with the protection the shots provide from serious illness or death.

Recent studies point to other benefits. The vaccines appear to reduce the incidence of long COVID-19, which has manifested even in people with mild cases. In children, Rupp said, vaccination prevents the rare inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C, which also tends to occur in kids with mild cases.

At the same time, treatments effective against omicron remain in short supply nationally, with available doses prioritized for those who don't mount adequate immune responses even with vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration has pulled authorization for two commonly used monoclonal antibody therapies because they aren't effective against omicron, which now makes up 99% of infections in the U.S. 

Meanwhile, omicron's ability to break through vaccine protection has added to workforce woes for hospitals, nursing homes, schools and businesses. For many, the infections have occurred despite months of best efforts to avoid the virus.

Grassau said she had been back at work after maternity leave for only two months when the family became ill. She has no paid leave left to cover her time in quarantine. Co-workers with young children also are feeling the burden, she said, both financially and socially.

While the CDC recently changed the isolation requirement for COVID-19 to five days, she said, young children like her son can't mask effectively, so recommendations call for them to remain out of child care centers for 10 days. The family had to quarantine after another day care exposure just before Christmas.

Grassau knows that the infections will protect her children for a time, but she still worries that another exposure will mean more missed work and school.

"The more we vaccinate and protect ourselves and other people, this will end," she said.

For Ann Gray, a nurse at an Omaha-area long-term care facility, the positive COVID-19 test result she received on Jan. 17 — her first of the pandemic — came as a shock. 

She was fully vaccinated and boosted and had been careful with her protective gear throughout the pandemic. 

"I cried," she said. "I was so traumatized because I made it through the whole, whole pandemic ..."

But she had few symptoms, mostly a bit of a headache.

"I'm fine," she said. "That's what I need to remember."

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

