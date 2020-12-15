More doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Omaha; area first responders to be vaccinated

After a busy first day, more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nebraska on Tuesday as health care systems continued their distribution efforts.

The Nebraska Medical Center received nearly 3,000 doses just after 6 a.m. via Federal Express. Some 660 of those doses will go to area first responders, a health system spokesman said.

A Douglas County Health Department spokesman said the doses would go to EMTs and paramedics. The distribution plan is likely to extend beyond Douglas County's borders.

When asked Tuesday whether the Omaha Police Department was scheduled to receive any of the 660 doses, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer declined to comment directly.

“I’m just not going to say right now,” he said.

The department still is working with county and state officials on details, Schmaderer said. Given police officers' frequent contact with members of the public, he said, getting the vaccine to officers is a priority.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the fire department is finalizing plans to distribute the vaccine to its employees.