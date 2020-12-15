More doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Omaha; area first responders to be vaccinated

After a busy first day, more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nebraska on Tuesday as health care systems continued their distribution efforts.
The Nebraska Medical Center received nearly 3,000 doses just after 6 a.m. via Federal Express. Some 660 of those doses will go to area first responders, a health system spokesman said.
A Douglas County Health Department spokesman said the doses would go to EMTs and paramedics. The distribution plan is likely to extend beyond Douglas County's borders.
When asked Tuesday whether the Omaha Police Department was scheduled to receive any of the 660 doses, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer declined to comment directly.
“I’m just not going to say right now,” he said.
The department still is working with county and state officials on details, Schmaderer said. Given police officers' frequent contact with members of the public, he said, getting the vaccine to officers is a priority.
Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the fire department is finalizing plans to distribute the vaccine to its employees.
Methodist Health System received a shipment of 1,775 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech product early Tuesday. It will be distributed to front-line workers, including those at Methodist Hospital, Methodist Women's Hospital and Methodist Fremont Health. Methodist planned to begin vaccinating on Wednesday.
"We've been waiting for this moment since March," said Josie Abboud, president and CEO of Methodist and Methodist Women’s hospitals.
CHI Health had received about 7,000 doses by Tuesday at its Nebraska hospitals, said Dr. Cary Ward, the health system's chief medical officer. That includes the 3,900 doses that arrived Monday at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Bryan Health in Lincoln also began vaccinating front-line staff Monday.
Ward said about 6,000 doses will be administered to CHI Health staff. The rest will go to emergency medical workers and other community partners.
Another vaccine developed by biotech firm Moderna is widely expected to receive emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration later this week. Data released Tuesday supports earlier findings that it is highly protective, according to a review by agency scientists.
That vaccine is expected to go to more rural hospitals that don't have the ultra-cold storage required by the Pfizer injection. Ward said officials think the state initially will receive 40,000 doses of that vaccine.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, CHI Health's CEO, said the system has been getting calls from patients wanting to know how they can get the vaccine, which is not yet available to the public.
Robertson said CHI Health will communicate with patients when officials know the vaccine is available for them. Vaccinations will be done in its clinics.
World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
