More plugging into Nebraska's COVID vaccine registration system

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that local public health departments have started doing their COVID vaccine scheduling through the state's vaccine registration system.
The transition has begun in four districts, including the Sarpy and Cass County health district. Others will be added in the coming days, said Lori Snyder, chief information officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Snyder said the switch is an effort to coordinate all of the registration and scheduling for coronavirus vaccinations so people don't have to sign up on website after website or go driving around the state trying to get vaccinated.
Instead, the state system will send emails to people, inviting them to sign up for a specific site and time to get vaccinated. Snyder said the emails are specific to each individual, based on where the person falls within the state's priority groups.
Most health districts are in the middle of the Phase 1B and 1C groups, which include essential workers and people ages 65 and older. People who fall into targeted groups may get invitations to a specific vaccination site and time, such as a clinic offered for staff members of a particular school district.
During the transition, Snyder said, people who have registered outside of the state system may get some incorrect or extra emails.
Ricketts said Nebraska continues to do well when it comes to getting vaccines administered. He said a recent study ranked the state No. 1 for the percentage of people age 65-plus who have been vaccinated. That group has been the state's focus.
The governor also pointed to a Nebraska nursing home's experience with a recent COVID-19 outbreak as evidence of the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines.
The home, which was spared earlier in the pandemic, was able to get the residents and 75% of the staff vaccinated before the outbreak. The governor said 40% of the unvaccinated staff came down with the disease, but none of those who had gotten the vaccine became sick.
