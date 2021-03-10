More plugging into Nebraska's COVID vaccine registration system

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that local public health departments have started doing their COVID vaccine scheduling through the state's vaccine registration system.

The transition has begun in four districts, including the Sarpy and Cass County health district. Others will be added in the coming days, said Lori Snyder, chief information officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Snyder said the switch is an effort to coordinate all of the registration and scheduling for coronavirus vaccinations so people don't have to sign up on website after website or go driving around the state trying to get vaccinated.

Instead, the state system will send emails to people, inviting them to sign up for a specific site and time to get vaccinated. Snyder said the emails are specific to each individual, based on where the person falls within the state's priority groups.

Most health districts are in the middle of the Phase 1B and 1C groups, which include essential workers and people ages 65 and older. People who fall into targeted groups may get invitations to a specific vaccination site and time, such as a clinic offered for staff members of a particular school district.