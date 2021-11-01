 Skip to main content
More than 2,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs collected in Nebraska
More than 2,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs collected in Nebraska

More than 2,000 pounds of unneeded or expired prescription drugs were turned in last month during a special drug collection effort in Nebraska. Most came from the highly populated greater Omaha area.

Nationwide, the Drug Enforcement Administration received almost 745,000 pounds of unneeded prescription drugs during the take-back drive.

At 22 collection sites around Nebraska, the DEA and its 19 law enforcement partner agencies received 2,103 pounds of prescription drugs from the public on Oct. 23.

According to the DEA, 1,564.5 pounds of drugs were collected at sites in Omaha, Ralston, Blair, Council Bluffs, La Vista and Bellevue.

For those who missed the Drug Take Back Day, pharmacies, hospitals and police departments often will take unwanted prescription drugs, according to the DEA.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

