More than 27,000 people in Douglas County sign up for COVID vaccine notification on first day

Interest in the COVID-19 vaccine is running high in Nebraska's two most populous counties.

More than 27,300 people had signed up for the Douglas County Health Department's online notification system by early Wednesday morning, and a newly launched online registration system in Lancaster County reported temporary technical difficulties by midmorning because of "an extremely high volume of users."

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported that 100 people were attempting to register every second by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. An hour later, more than 11,000 people had registered.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County department, said she's impressed with the interest in the vaccine in the county.

Some rural communities have seen hesitancy even among some health care providers, she said. They have had vaccine left over and have been able to get further down their lists of people to vaccinate.

Douglas County, based on its population, gets 29% of the state's allocation. But while vaccine is coming, she said, it isn't coming fast enough for some. The public is impatient.