More than 27,000 people in Douglas County sign up for COVID vaccine notification on first day

Interest in the COVID-19 vaccine is running high in Nebraska's two most populous counties.
More than 27,300 people had signed up for the Douglas County Health Department's online notification system by early Wednesday morning, and a newly launched online registration system in Lancaster County reported temporary technical difficulties by midmorning because of "an extremely high volume of users."
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported that 100 people were attempting to register every second by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. An hour later, more than 11,000 people had registered.
Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County department, said she's impressed with the interest in the vaccine in the county.
Some rural communities have seen hesitancy even among some health care providers, she said. They have had vaccine left over and have been able to get further down their lists of people to vaccinate.
Douglas County, based on its population, gets 29% of the state's allocation. But while vaccine is coming, she said, it isn't coming fast enough for some. The public is impatient.
The first doses for health care workers went directly to health systems. The health department began getting its first doses in the last week of December and so far has administered or transferred to other groups — including the Douglas County Health Center — 7,300 doses. The county received another shipment of 4,000 doses on Friday, which will be administered to health care workers this week. Roughly 35,000 health care workers live and work in the county.
Starting next month, doses will go to health departments rather than health systems, Pour said. Douglas County is slotted to receive 6,650 doses on Monday, which will go toward finishing up vaccinations among health care workers. That phase is expected to wrap up by the end of January or first week in February.
The recent change in the next phase from people 75 and older to those 65 and older added what could total 45,000 people to the county's list of those next in line, she said, plus some with high-risk medical conditions. State officials told health departments Tuesday that the 65-plus group could take eight weeks.
However, Pour said the department does not have to finish the 65-plus group before moving into the first tier of essential workers. Those, however, will be taken in order — starting with first responders, utility workers, homeless shelter and corrections staffs, and educators.
Pour said health officials are hoping to see another vaccine soon from Johnson & Johnson. Results from a clinical trial are expected soon.
All of the vaccination information has to be entered in the state's electronic registry within 24 hours. Ten Nebraska National Guard members have been deployed to help the county with data entry. Six more were helping give shots Wednesday.
Pour said the lag in data entry is a factor in the discrepancy seen on the state's vaccination dashboard between doses allocated and doses administered.
"We are not sitting on doses," she said. "We are getting them into arms as quickly as possible."
She said the county hopes to link its notification sign-up system with the state's digital sign-up and appointment system when it goes live next week.
Lincoln-Lancaster health officials have said their site will integrate with the state's site when it's available.
Douglas County also is keeping a volunteer database, which it plans to test next week.
In rural areas, vaccinations for many people 65 and over will take place in doctors' offices, Pour said. But in the Omaha, health systems have voiced concerns that their clinics and offices would be overwhelmed by such a setup. The county is discussing a central vaccination location.
Pour also reiterated that everyone can get the vaccine when it becomes available for their group, no matter their immigration status. Vaccinators will not ask for documentation.
She also encouraged those who get vaccinated to take a photo of their vaccine cards in case they lose them. They indicate which vaccine a person received. Individuals have to get the same vaccine both times.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41