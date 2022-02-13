'Mother Teresa of Nursing' celebrates 50 years of service at Millard care home

Judy Sealer worked with Schaaf, who also took care of Sealer’s mother at Good Samaritan.

“She would be at the door welcoming new residents,” Sealer said. “She would provide professional heartfelt care at their bedside. She would hold their hands during death. She would attend funerals, and she would comfort loved ones.”

Director of Nursing Larisa Mulroney said Schaaf puts her people first and goes the extra mile for her residents. She buys groceries and stamps when they ask her to. She comes in off the clock to join the evening extracurriculars. She will stay late to make sure her residents are heard and taken care of in mind, body and spirit.

Schaaf is the person the residents gravitate towards, Middleton said. Residents at Good Sam’s always check who their nurse is to see if Schaaf is on-duty. When she isn’t, they always ask where she is. One even refuses to do her daily exercise unless Schaaf walks with her. Another resident says, “Thank you, mother, for being here and taking care of us,” every time she helps him.