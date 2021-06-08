Munroe-Meyer Institute opens $91 million building in Omaha with more space for services

Mirnics said the institute also operates outside the building, with a location specializing in autism care for toddlers near 90th and Q Streets and another one opening in North Omaha with philanthropic support. His dream in the next 10 years is to have such facilities across the state. The institute provides services in about 40 communities statewide.

Susan Gass said her 15-year-old son, Kaleb, who has Down's syndrome, initially visited the institute for speech therapy. For the past nine years, he has come for recreational therapy. The institute offers camps throughout the year. There, he can let down his guard and simply be with his friends.

"It is his community, and he fits," Susan Gass said.

Kaleb already has participated in an open gym night and open pool night at the new building. He and his friends are looking forward to future activities.

Susan Gass also has helped with adult art and cooking classes. The new facilities, she said, are inspiring and "make me glad for what's coming around the bend for my son."

She said the institute has always had an amazing staff. "I'm just so grateful now the facility matches the staff," she said.