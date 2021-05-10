Nearly 52% of Douglas County residents 16+ vaccinated against COVID

According to CDC data, Nebraska had 1,315 cases last week, roughly unchanged from the 1,300 the week before. Over the past two weeks, cases were down 46%, the fifth-steepest drop in the country. Cases are falling nationally, too: They're down 28%.

Nebraska also has seen a significant reduction in deaths related to the virus. In the past two weeks, the state has recorded 10 deaths. That's the lowest for a two-week period since the last week of March and first week of April 2020, in the pandemic's early days.

While case counts are not yet as low as they were late last summer, Nebraska's position is starting to look much better, even with COVID-19 variants circulating, said Dr. James Lawler, an executive director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.

"The more we get above 50%," he said, "the better we're going to do, even in the face of some of these variants."

Lawler said low vaccination rates and few health measures such as masking and distancing, plus more transmissible variants, produce the kind of situation occurring in India right now. There, new case counts are high and hospitals are struggling to find beds and oxygen for patients.