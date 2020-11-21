 Skip to main content
Three housing units at Omaha Correctional Center under quarantine due to COVID outbreak
Three housing units at the Omaha Correctional Center are under quarantine following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 112 inmates at the Omaha Correctional Center have tested positive over the last several days and more than 100 tests were pending.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a statement that the prison is moving inmates to appropriate areas based on their results. He said, “This is an ever-evolving process that involves many moving parts, but we want to ensure that we limit transmission of the virus as quickly and as effectively as possible.”

Units at correctional centers in Lincoln and Tecumseh remain on lockdown, and outbreaks also have occurred at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Work Ethic Camp in McCook. 

