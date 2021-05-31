 Skip to main content
Nebraska-based nonprofit brings back mud volleyball fundraiser
Pink Bandana mud volleyball

The Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament started in 2008. The fundraiser organized by Pink Bandana was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Teams will battle it out once again this July 10 in Prague, Nebraska.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Teresa Elliott is surprised by her family on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elliott's family wore hand-sewn pink face masks while delivering her flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.

A Nebraska-based nonprofit is bringing back its annual mud volleyball tournament this summer.

The Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament, which first started in 2008, is set for July 10.

Pink Bandana — the nonprofit organizer of the event — raises support and awareness for women in Nebraska ages 40 and under who are battling breast cancer. The volleyball tournament is the organization’s main fundraising event.

This year’s tournament will take place in Prague, Nebraska, with some modifications because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. But in previous years, it has drawn more than 250 teams and 3,000 people to the town, which is about an hour west of Omaha.

Over the years, Pink Bandana has donated more than $330,000 to families in need.

This year’s recipient is Michelle Edmundson, 40, of Omaha. Edmundson, a social studies teacher, will receive $10,000.

Teams will battle it out on eight separate mud volleyball courts. A concession stand will be available along with oversized yard games. In addition, attendees can take part in a haircutting event if they want to donate at least 8 inches of hair.

No overnight camping is allowed at the event site, and no street dance will be held the night before the tournament.

Registration, which opens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, is limited to 192 teams. For more information, visit pinkbandana.org.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com,

402-444-3100,

twitter.com/kels2

