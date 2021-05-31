Nebraska-based nonprofit brings back mud volleyball fundraiser

A Nebraska-based nonprofit is bringing back its annual mud volleyball tournament this summer.

The Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament, which first started in 2008, is set for July 10.

Pink Bandana — the nonprofit organizer of the event — raises support and awareness for women in Nebraska ages 40 and under who are battling breast cancer. The volleyball tournament is the organization’s main fundraising event.

This year’s tournament will take place in Prague, Nebraska, with some modifications because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. But in previous years, it has drawn more than 250 teams and 3,000 people to the town, which is about an hour west of Omaha.

Over the years, Pink Bandana has donated more than $330,000 to families in need.

This year’s recipient is Michelle Edmundson, 40, of Omaha. Edmundson, a social studies teacher, will receive $10,000.

Teams will battle it out on eight separate mud volleyball courts. A concession stand will be available along with oversized yard games. In addition, attendees can take part in a haircutting event if they want to donate at least 8 inches of hair.