Nebraska cases of COVID-related syndrome in kids prompt warnings to remain vigilant

In COVID-19 and MIS-C, doctors are dealing with not one but two new diseases. COVID-19 has been linked to lingering effects in adults and children, including myocarditis. An inflammation of the heart muscle, it can affect the heart muscle and the heart’s electrical system, reducing its ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

The long-term impacts are not known.

Davies said he suspects doctors may see more cases of lingering effects later on in kids who were not initially ill enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized.

To be sure, the vast majority of children infected with COVID-19, like the vast majority of adults, will recover from COVID-19 with no lasting effects.

An ongoing concern among health officials is that the COVID-19 vaccines that have been released have not yet been approved for use in most children. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children 16 and older. The Moderna shot is OK for those 18 and older.

Clinical trials of the vaccines are underway in younger children. In the meantime, the best protection is prevention.

“The best thing we can do to prevent MIS-C is to prevent COVID-19 in our pediatric patients,” Ballweg said.