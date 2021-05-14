Nebraska clinics, pharmacies launch COVID vaccination for kids 12 to 15

“A lot of people have been just waiting on pins and needles until we’ve gotten this OK to get the vaccine,” St. Germain said. “There are certainly families who will want more information and have questions. And that’s what we’re here for.”

People 16 and older have been able to get Pfizer shots nationwide for weeks. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available to those 18 and older. With the pace of vaccination slowing in Nebraska and the rest of the nation, there’s expected to be plenty of vaccine for the younger group.

St. Germain said she’s very comfortable with the safety and efficacy information available about the shots.

Pfizer tested the vaccine in 2,260 participants. Half received the vaccine, and the other half got a placebo. Only 16 developed COVID-19, all of whom received the placebo.

None of the adolescents suffered a severe reaction to the vaccine. The main side effects were headache and arm pain.

“I absolutely 100% think this is the best option for our teens who can get (the vaccine), both to protect themselves and the community and (to protect) those who can’t get it,” St. Germain said.

She said her 12-year-old son has been excited to get the shot.