Nebraska clinics, pharmacies launch COVID vaccination for kids 12 to 15

Lincoln mom Kirstin Wilder had been watching for federal health officials to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.
After they gave their OK Wednesday and state health officials signed off, she made appointments Thursday for her 13- and 15-year-old daughters to get their first shots at the CVS Health pharmacy in her local Target.
“We’ve been waiting and waiting for this to happen,” Wilder said. “I absolutely went on the site today and have their appointments for Monday afternoon.”
Indeed, the approval by the Food and Drug Administration, an independent advisory panel and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has flipped a switch on access for younger teens.
And, in what may turn out to be an added incentive, the CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or maintain social distance, with some exceptions.
Local health departments and some pharmacies began making the Pfizer shots available to 12- to 15-year-olds on Thursday, said Phil Rooney, a Douglas County Health Department spokesman.
Most Douglas County clinics, listed on the Health Department’s website, offer the Pfizer shot and now take walk-ins. Youths can also receive Pfizer shots at a walk-in clinic Friday at the Health Department’s office at 1111 S. 41st St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those 12 to 18 years old must have parental consent and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Sarpy/Cass and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Departments also opened appointments to 12- to 15-year-olds on Thursday. Scheduling information is available on the departments’ websites.
Douglas County health officials have also been working with pediatricians’ offices to prepare them to offer the shots, knowing that many parents will want to speak with their kids’ doctors about the shots and may prefer that their children be vaccinated by them.
The challenge: The Pfizer vaccine has different storage and handling requirements than the usual round of vaccines. It comes in multi-dose vials, which means that a clinic needs to attract enough patients to use all doses once a vial is opened.
Dr. Melissa St. Germain, vice president and medical director for Children’s Physicians, said the health system plans to offer drive-thru vaccine clinics starting Wednesday.
Children must be patients with Children’s Physicians or the Specialty Pediatric Center or previously hospitalized patients to make an appointment. Parents can call their Children’s Physicians office to schedule or call 402-955-SHOT between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Additional details are available on the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center website.
“A lot of people have been just waiting on pins and needles until we’ve gotten this OK to get the vaccine,” St. Germain said. “There are certainly families who will want more information and have questions. And that’s what we’re here for.”
People 16 and older have been able to get Pfizer shots nationwide for weeks. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available to those 18 and older. With the pace of vaccination slowing in Nebraska and the rest of the nation, there’s expected to be plenty of vaccine for the younger group.
St. Germain said she’s very comfortable with the safety and efficacy information available about the shots.
Pfizer tested the vaccine in 2,260 participants. Half received the vaccine, and the other half got a placebo. Only 16 developed COVID-19, all of whom received the placebo.
None of the adolescents suffered a severe reaction to the vaccine. The main side effects were headache and arm pain.
“I absolutely 100% think this is the best option for our teens who can get (the vaccine), both to protect themselves and the community and (to protect) those who can’t get it,” St. Germain said.
She said her 12-year-old son has been excited to get the shot.
“I told him, ‘Hopefully this weekend, buddy,’” she said.
While it’s relatively uncommon for children to develop serious cases of COVID-19, the complications can be serious, St. Germain said.
Children’s has treated more than 40 children for a rare inflammatory condition associated with the infection, about half of whom have required intensive care. Some children have become really sick from the virus alone, and some have had lingering effects.
“Not only do I think it’s OK for kids, I think they should get it,” St. Germain said.
Dr. Mikail Kraft, a pediatrician with Methodist Physicians Clinic, said children made up 3% of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. a year ago. That figure had increased to 22% at the beginning of May.
The increase, he said, likely is due to the fact that children aren’t being vaccinated yet and to the spread of a COVID-19 variant that appears to be more contagious in children.
Vaccinating kids is seen as another way to disrupt transmission of the virus.
“The best way to stop variants and stop the pandemic is to get as many people in our community vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Kraft, who recently wrote about vaccination for adolescents.
The CDC’s approval of shots for adolescents initially raised questions about the timing of middle school vaccines such as meningitis, Tdap and HPV.
But the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics said Wednesday that children can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time or within 14 days before or after they receive another vaccine. Many youths, like younger children, have fallen behind on routine shots during the pandemic.
Kraft said parents who have questions about vaccine timing should contact their child’s doctor. Most kids get middle school shots between ages 11 and 12 and may have just one HPV shot left.
He also encouraged parents to contact their doctor with any questions they have about vaccination.
“It’s normal to be hesitant,” he said. “I want my parents to be hesitant before they expose their child to something new.”
St. Germain said vaccination will make it safer for children to get back to their usual activities while providing peace of mind for families.
“It’s been so tough on families to make these decisions for the last year,” she said, “so I’m grateful we’re headed in the right direction.”
Wilder, the Lincoln mom, said getting her daughters their first shot makes her more comfortable with a planned RV trip to the Great Lakes region, where they will be meeting their 80-something grandparents.
While the family had planned to take the trip regardless of the girls’ vaccination status, banking on their self-contained living quarters and lots of outdoor time to mitigate risk, they now can be more comfortable visiting busier attractions. She plans to arrange for her daughters to get their second shots on the road.
“It will give us more comfort in places we’re going, for sure,” Wilder said.
