Nebraska continues to see lower COVID case counts and hospitalizations

More Nebraskans are returning to such activities as concerts, movies and sporting events as the state's COVID case counts continue their downward trend.

The state reported only 650 new COVID-19 cases last week, the lowest number in nearly eight months. Nebraska continues to have among the nation's lowest case rates, last week trailing only Louisiana. Cases were down 98% from omicron peak levels seen seven weeks earlier.

An average of 180 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the coronavirus last week, down 28% from the previous week. The 152 people hospitalized on Friday represented the lowest number since mid-July.

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said Monday that it's now OK for residents to enjoy the easing of the pandemic.

"I think we do have this hiatus right now that I'm telling people they should be enjoying," he said.

That doesn't mean throwing caution to the wind, he said, but enjoying some of the venues they haven't visited for some time.

Many people, Rupp said, already are "voting with their faces" and choosing not to wear masks in indoor public places. Some venues and retail stores, however, continue to require them, as do health care facilities.

Rupp said Nebraskans need to realize that the situation can — and likely will — change. If it does, people will need to adapt to changing public health recommendations and return to such measures as masking and distancing.

Some countries in Europe and Asia are seeing upticks in COVID cases, driven by omicron or its relative, a variant known as BA.2.

In the meantime, Rupp said, it's critical to boost defenses by encouraging more people to get vaccinated and boosted. From what researchers have seen so far, a third dose continues to provide protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Health officials have, however, already been advising people with compromised immune systems to get a fourth dose.

Albert Bourla, CEO of vaccine maker Pfizer, told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that people eventually will need a fourth dose to help fend off another wave of COVID-19.

"Many variants are coming, and omicron was the first one that was able to evade — in a skillful way — the immune protection that we're giving," Bourla said. "The protection we are getting from the third (dose) is good enough — actually quite good for (preventing) hospitalizations and deaths."

But protection after three doses, he said, is "not that good against infections" and "doesn't last very long" when faced with a variant like omicron. Pfizer, he said, will be submitting data on fourth doses to the Food and Drug Administration.

Federal health officials have not yet weighed in on the likelihood of recommending a fourth dose.

Rupp said he has not yet seen Pfizer's data; the FDA typically makes it available to the public after it is submitted. But one small study in Israel indicated that a fourth dose didn't provide much additional protection. Breakthrough infections still occurred, although protection against serious illness continued.

"I don't think there's an imperative right now for otherwise young, healthy people to be clamoring for a fourth dose," Rupp said.

He added that his guess would be that fourth doses may be recommended for more people this fall, which will be about a year out from the third shot for many people.

Nebraska recorded 13 confirmed and probable deaths last week, bringing the total for the pandemic to 4,026. That was down from 57 the previous week. The state has recorded 476,844 cases of COVID-19.

