Nebraska could get 15,000 doses of new COVID vaccine as early as next week

If federal officials approve a third COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, Nebraska could receive thousands more doses of vaccine as early as next week, according to the state's chief medical officer.
Dr. Gary Anthone said Thursday that state officials have been advised that vaccine-maker Johnson & Johnson will have between 2 million and 4 million doses ready to ship as early as next week if the company receives anticipated federal approvals this weekend.
If the vaccine is doled out by population as is done with the two current vaccines, Nebraska could be able to order as many as 15,000 doses as early as next week, said Sara Morgan, an administrator with the state’s public health division.
And, Anthone said, that would be just the start. The company has told Congress that it would likely deliver up to 20 million doses in the U.S. by the end of March and 100 million by the end of June.
Unlike the two other vaccines already in use, people would need only one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means that those doses would go farther toward getting more Americans fully vaccinated than the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots. The Johnson & Johnson jab also comes with more standard storage requirements, making handling and administration easier.
"We're so thrilled that now we're going to have three vaccines," Anthone said.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will consider the vaccine Friday. The agency is not required to follow the panel's recommendations, but it usually does.
An emergency meeting of a separate immunization panel, which makes recommendations to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
Anthone said some have questioned whether the Johnson & Johnson shot is as effective as those already in use. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, he said, rate 94% and 95% effective because they were approved with a second, or booster, dose.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can prevent infection 77% of the time in the U.S. It's listed as 66% effective because it was also tested in Brazil and Africa, which have COVID-19 variants. The vaccine is 85% effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization.
"It's still a great vaccine," Anthone said.
Health experts have advised that Nebraskans get whichever vaccine is available to them.
Morgan said the state was allocated 18,720 Pfizer and 18,400 Moderna doses this week, which is an increase from past weeks.
Manufacturers, she said, are ramping up their ability to produce more of the vaccines.
"The (Johnson & Johnson) product is going to make that even better," she said.
