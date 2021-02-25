Nebraska could get 15,000 doses of new COVID vaccine as early as next week

If federal officials approve a third COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, Nebraska could receive thousands more doses of vaccine as early as next week, according to the state's chief medical officer.

Dr. Gary Anthone said Thursday that state officials have been advised that vaccine-maker Johnson & Johnson will have between 2 million and 4 million doses ready to ship as early as next week if the company receives anticipated federal approvals this weekend.

If the vaccine is doled out by population as is done with the two current vaccines, Nebraska could be able to order as many as 15,000 doses as early as next week, said Sara Morgan, an administrator with the state’s public health division.

And, Anthone said, that would be just the start. The company has told Congress that it would likely deliver up to 20 million doses in the U.S. by the end of March and 100 million by the end of June.

Unlike the two other vaccines already in use, people would need only one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means that those doses would go farther toward getting more Americans fully vaccinated than the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots. The Johnson & Johnson jab also comes with more standard storage requirements, making handling and administration easier.