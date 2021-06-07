Nebraska COVID cases remain among lowest in nation per capita

Nebraska appears to be in striking range of that mark, with 62.4% of those 18 and older having received one dose and 56% of that group fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Iowa was similar, with 62.2% of adults having gotten at least one dose and 57.1% fully vaccinated.

With the Pfizer vaccine approved several weeks ago for use in those 12 and older, efforts continue to add teens to the vaccinated list. All told, 48.9% of all Nebraska residents had received at least one shot, and 43% are fully vaccinated.

The state's tallies were slightly ahead of the nation as a whole, with 51.5% of the U.S.'s total population having gotten at least one shot and 41.9% fully vaccinated.

Local health departments and others assisting in vaccination efforts have continued to move away from mass vaccination clinics to smaller one-time or pop-up events intended to increase the ease of getting the vaccine.

Several of those scheduled in the coming days are focused specifically on teens.

The Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition is hosting a clinic aimed at 12- to 15-year-olds Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NOAH Clinic parking lot at 5620 Ames Ave. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. Hourly drawings will be held for gift cards and other prizes. Call 402-541-3022 for appointments.