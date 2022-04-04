Nebraska COVID cases tick up, but hospitalizations fall

Cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the number of cases remained a fraction of the total during January's omicron peak.

Nebraska's daily average of 86 new cases as of Friday was more than double the daily average of 41 from a week before, according to data compiled by the New York Times. However, even that doubling of average daily cases still left counts at 1/50th the level they reached in mid-January. At the peak, Nebraska reported 29,000 new cases in a week.

According to the state COVID dashboard, Nebraska recorded 315 new cases for the week ending Wednesday. That was up from 213 cases the preceding week.

Nebraska has reported a total of 477,724 cases.

Overall, about half of states are seeing rising case numbers, although those counts also are far less than they were during the omicron peak.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated last week that more than half of new cases were caused by BA.2, a more transmissible subvariant of omicron.

Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health, said rates of BA.2 vary across the country. But there's no doubt the subvariant is circulating in some areas.

What will happen next with the latest version of the virus isn't yet known, he said. It likely will depend on how much immunity there is in the population, figuring in vaccinations, boosters and recent omicron infections. Immunity in people vaccinated or boosted months ago probably has begun to wane. But those infected within the past two months probably still have immunity.

"Whether or not this translates into a significant increase in hospitalizations is still unknown at this point," Khan said.

The subvariant's impact in other countries also has varied.

The United Kingdom, for instance, has seen a significant increase in cases in recent weeks but has seen only a slight increase in deaths. Cases there now are decreasing.

Khan said that serves as a reminder that the virus becomes less of a concern if people get fully vaccinated and boosted.

"There's a lot of work left do to in our communities," he said, "and that's where we should be focused."

For people 50 and older, that now includes getting a fourth shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration authorized those second boosters last week. People with compromised immune systems already were eligible for the booster.

COVID hospitalizations in Nebraska, meanwhile, continued their weeks-long fall. The daily average of 85 hospitalized patients last week was down 23% from the previous week. Friday, 77 people were hospitalized with COVID, the lowest number since mid-July last year.

The state was seeing a daily average of eight new hospitalizations last week, the same number as the previous week.

Another 109 deaths were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll last week, according to CDC data. It wasn't clear whether the addition was the result of the state's data-cleanup efforts, which affected case counts last week. But it brought the total number of confirmed or probable COVID deaths in Nebraska to 4,162.

Julie Anderson Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.