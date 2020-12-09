Nebraska doctors who need help with stress can turn to new wellness program

Schaefer said she and the other coaches provide coaching and mentoring. If they need to help a physician find additional resources, they can do that, too.

“We’re happy to help, regardless of the situation,” she said. “We want this to be a safe place for physicians.”

Reynoldson said the association and its foundation have paid program costs upfront so the program is available to any physician, no matter whether they are members. The groups also received an early donation from the WellCare Foundation.

The association anticipates operating its program for under $50,000 a year. By contrast, studies indicate that the cost of replacing a physician can run up to $1 million.

Reynoldson said she also has been contacted by officials from other health care associations in the state, an indication they may be looking at their own programs. Licensed health care providers in the state all contribute to a program called the Licensee Assistance Program, which is available to all licensed professionals. However, that program addresses only substance abuse.