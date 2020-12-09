Nebraska doctors who need help with stress can turn to new wellness program

A new physician wellness program in Nebraska offers the state’s doctors a place where they can get help managing stress.
Not only is the LifeBridge Nebraska program free to any physician in the state, it’s confidential and operates separately from employers, insurers and state licensing agencies, said Amy Reynoldson, the Nebraska Medical Association’s executive vice president.
Physicians refer themselves, she said, and no medical diagnoses, insurance billing or electronic records are involved.
When she joined the association in August 2018, Reynoldson said, the top request she heard from physicians was for a stand-alone program that could provide an outlet and offer support.
While many employers offer employee assistance programs, data collected by health care systems indicates that physicians make up less than 2% of users. Surveys that asked why use is so low found that physicians didn’t particularly trust that the information would remain confidential.
After considerable research, the association, with input from physicians, settled on the LifeBridge model. While 20 programs like it are available across the country, Reynoldson said the Nebraska program uses physicians as coaches; the others use mental health professionals. The Nebraska physicians involved in planning the program said they wanted coaches who were familiar with the profession and what doctors face.
Three physicians with a diverse set of experiences have volunteered as coaches: Dr. Joann Schaefer, a former insurance executive and Nebraska chief medical officer; Dr. Michelle Sell, a family medicine physician in an independent practice in Columbus, Nebraska; and Dr. George Greene, a longtime Omaha neurosurgeon now with OrthoNebraska.
Turns out it was just in time.
Not only is burnout among physicians a concern, many now are facing significant amounts of stress related to COVID-19. That includes dealing with patients who are dying as a result of the virus, frustration that elements of the pandemic have been made political and, in the case of independent practitioners, the financial stress of keeping their practices open and paying their staffs.
“We’ve got to give them that healthy opportunity with this resource to work through (those situations) ... so they can continue to provide care for Nebraska citizens,” Reynoldson said.
Physicians also have to accept that it’s OK to ask for help. That includes overcoming societal stigma.
“We all look to our physicians to have the right answer for us as patients, to cure our ills and heal the wounds,” Reynoldson said. “But there’s an underlying mentality in society that we look down on physicians when they’re not doing well.”
Schaefer said she and the other coaches provide coaching and mentoring. If they need to help a physician find additional resources, they can do that, too.
“We’re happy to help, regardless of the situation,” she said. “We want this to be a safe place for physicians.”
Reynoldson said the association and its foundation have paid program costs upfront so the program is available to any physician, no matter whether they are members. The groups also received an early donation from the WellCare Foundation.
The association anticipates operating its program for under $50,000 a year. By contrast, studies indicate that the cost of replacing a physician can run up to $1 million.
Reynoldson said she also has been contacted by officials from other health care associations in the state, an indication they may be looking at their own programs. Licensed health care providers in the state all contribute to a program called the Licensee Assistance Program, which is available to all licensed professionals. However, that program addresses only substance abuse.
Doctors can access the LifeBridge program through the website and a toll-free number — 1-888-569-2036 — both of which are available 24/7. The toll-free line is operated by a Minneapolis company with experience in other physician wellness programs.
