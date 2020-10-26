Nebraska, Douglas County post record COVID-19 cases for 4th week in a row

"It seems like it's too soon to know if it's plateauing at all," O'Keefe said.

She encouraged Nebraskans to wear masks when out in public or any other time they can't keep their distance from people outside their household.

Tuesday, the Omaha City Council is expected to begin the process of considering another extension of its requirement that residents wear masks in indoor public places.

O'Keefe said, however, that masks must be paired with the other distancing precautions to be effective, including avoiding close contact and confined spaces.

"We know masks work," she said, "and we don't think enough people are wearing them."

Masks also should be worn outside when people are in crowds or can't maintain their distance, O'Keefe said.

Health officials are pleading with people who attend Tuesday's rally in Omaha with President Donald Trump to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Few have worn masks at Trump rallies in other states.

Tuesday's rally will be at 7:30 p.m. at Tac Air, 3737 Orville Plaza, at Eppley Airfield. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.