Nebraska, Douglas County report seventh-straight record week of COVID-19 cases

On a positive note, drugmaker Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective, based on early results. Pfizer announced similar results for its vaccine last week.

Johnson said an effective vaccine is good news. But he cautioned that both of the vaccines still are months from the majority of Americans' arms. And to be effective, people have to be willing to take it. Some Americans are saying they won't.

"If a vaccine makes it through the rigorous FDA approval process and the FDA says the it's safe and that it works, people need to take it," he told the news network. "If people want to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror anytime soon, a vaccine is going to be a critical component of that.

"Again, that's months away, so we need people to take action right now and stop gathering. We need masks to be worn, and we need people to stop gathering."

That means avoiding being indoors with anyone who isn't in our household, he said. Earlier, people could establish social bubbles that included friends and relatives who were taking similar steps to be safe.

"That time has passed," Johnson said. "We need everyone to stay home with their own household and not be gathering in any capacity."