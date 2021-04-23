Nebraska, Douglas County see increase in norovirus cases

Nebraska and Douglas County have seen an increase this spring in cases of norovirus, a common and very contagious gastrointestinal illness. Health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions to avoid getting sick.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services alerted health care providers to the increase on Monday. At the time, state health officials had reported 14 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, child care centers and schools. The norovirus season usually peaks from December to March and begins to decline in April.

By Friday, Douglas County health officials had investigated five outbreaks of the illness at long-term care facilities and child care centers. Health officials have counted 82 cases in the county so far this year, compared with 45 last year at this time.

While norovirus is rarely fatal, it can be very hard on the very young and the very old, said Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour.