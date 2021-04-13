Nebraska, Douglas County suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday they are temporarily suspending use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of federal officials’ call for a pause in its use.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause “out of an abundance of caution.” The recommendation was based on six reported cases in the United States of a rare and severe type of blood clotting condition. All six cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48, the CDC and FDA said, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination.
State officials said Tuesday that representatives from the state HHS, the Douglas County Health Department and Nebraska Medicine consulted with officials from the CDC and FDA on Thursday about a rare and severe type of blood clot diagnosed in a Douglas County resident. Officials noted that the reports of blood clots in the six women were out of approximately 6.8 million Americans who have received the J&J vaccine.
State officials are informing local health departments, health care providers and pharmacies across Nebraska about the decision.
The CDC on Wednesday will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review the cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA reviewed the analysis, as it also investigates the cases.
Douglas County health officials had been scheduled to administer the J&J vaccine Tuesday at one clinic at one of the Omaha Housing Authority’s residential towers. Health officials will replace the J&J vaccine with another vaccine, said Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman. The health department also will suspend use of the J&J vaccine until further notice.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts had said on Monday that he would not suspend use of the J&J vaccine statewide following reports of a Douglas County resident developing blood clots about two weeks after receiving the vaccine. Ricketts stressed that all the vaccines are safe and effective and that Nebraskans are at greater risk from COVID-19 than they are from some of the side effects of the vaccine.
The Douglas County case was reported Friday. Monday, the person, who is in her late 40s, remained in “guarded condition” at the Nebraska Medical Center, state health officials said.
Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the deputy director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday that there is no evidence that the vaccine caused the blood clots.
Among the 40,000 people participating in the trials of the J&J vaccine, blood clots were reported in 14 vaccinated people, or .06% of those who got the vaccine. Among those who got a placebo, 10 reported blood clots, or a rate of .05%.
Dr. Brett Giroir, an assistant U.S. Health and Human Services secretary during the Trump administration, said on Twitter Tuesday that the pause is an appropriate step while the data is being evaluated. “Such clots occur regularly in the population, so this MAY or MAY NOT be related to the vaccine. That is why the investigation and pause is appropriate.”
State officials noted that no recommendations had been made to pause the use of the other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. Those two vaccines, officials said, should be provided in place of the J&J vaccine until further notice.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said during a joint call with the FDA on Tuesday that federal health officials are not seeing any clotting occur with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which make up the bulk of shots given in the United States.
People with appointments to get those vaccines should go ahead and get them.
For those who have gotten the J&J vaccine a month or more ago, she said, the risk is of the complications is very low. Those who have gotten the J&J shot recently should contact a health care provider if they experience severe headache, leg pain and shortness of breath. Those symptom differ from the mild, flu-like symptoms most people experience after getting the vaccines.
As of Friday, more than 31,700 doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in Nebraska. More than 4.5 million of the shots had been given nationwide.
Supplies of the J&J vaccine nationwide were expected to be lower this week because of inventory issues. Only 1,100 doses of the vaccine were expected in Nebraska this week, according to state health officials.
Now that you’re vaccinated, here's what you can and can’t do
What you can do
CDC guidance contains activity recommendations for fully vaccinated people in private settings and includes:
Visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks.
Visiting with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
Refrain from quarantine and testing if no symptoms of COVID-19 are experienced after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The CDC has also updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. Read more about that here:
For the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC, go to the CDC's COVID-19 site.
Precautions in public
The CDC says that anyone who is fully vaccinated should continue to take these precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19:
Wear a well-fitted mask.
Stay at least 6 feet apart from people you do not live with.
Avoid medium and large in-person gatherings.
Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Follow guidance issued by individual employers.
Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.
10 things to know about vaccine side effects
Here’s a list of 10 things you should know about potential COVID-19 vaccine side effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard Medical School:
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine both require two shots in order to get the most protection. You should get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get it.
- Side effects from the second injection may be more intense than the ones you experienced after your first shot.
- The most commonly reported symptoms are pain, redness and swelling at the site of the injection. Other common symptoms reported include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.
- You may take acetaminophen, aspirin or antihistamines for any pain and discomfort you may experience after getting vaccinated — as long as you have no medical conditions that prevent you from taking them normally.
- It is not recommended that you take pain relievers before being vaccinated in an effort to prevent side effects. They may interfere with the vaccine’s effectiveness.
- If you have pain at the vaccine’s location, keep the arm active and use a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the site.
- For a fever, drink plenty of fluids and dress lightly to remain as cool as possible.
- The symptoms should improve within two or three days.
- Call the doctor if redness and/or tenderness at the injection site worsen after 24 hours.
- Call your doctor if any other symptoms seem to be worsening or not improving after two to three days
Common questions
Can I get COVID-19 after being vaccinated?
Like other vaccines, such as the flu shot, the COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because of this, it is possible for a person to get COVID-19 before or just after vaccination, and then get sick because the body hasn’t had enough time to develop protection.
Dr. Michael Lindberg, chief medical officer at Monadnock Community Hospital in New Hampshire, said that while possible, it’s “very uncommon” for someone to become infected with COVID-19 after vaccination.
Should I still get tested after getting vaccinated?
If you’ve been vaccinated and are showing symptoms of COVID-19, then yes, you should get tested.
If you have been vaccinated and don’t have symptoms, however, you don’t need to get tested even if you suspect you’ve been exposed to the virus, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When will we hit herd immunity?
Scientists estimate that potentially 75% to 85% of the population needs to be immune to reach herd immunity for COVID-19. Some estimates are higher, at around 90%. As of March 29, 15.8% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated, 28.6% had gotten at least one dose.
How long will we have to wear face masks?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in February that even with increasing vaccinations, it’s “possible” Americans could still be wearing face masks and coverings in 2022.
Also contributing to this report: The News & Observer (N.C.), The Keene Sentinel (N.H.), Dayton Daily News (Ohio) and The Staten Island Advance (N.Y.)
When are you fully vaccinated?
You are fully vaccinated 2 weeks after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, or 2 weeks after receiving the second dose from Pfizer or Moderna.
