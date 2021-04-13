 Skip to main content
Nebraska, Douglas County suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Dr. Carlos del Rio, the executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine, explains why the public should not "freak out" over Johnson & Johnson's decision to call for a pause in use of their Covid-19 vaccine as rare side effects in six women are investigated.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday they are temporarily suspending use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of federal officials’ call for a pause in its use.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause “out of an abundance of caution.” The recommendation was based on six reported cases in the United States of a rare and severe type of blood clotting condition. All six cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48, the CDC and FDA said, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination.

State officials said Tuesday that representatives from the state HHS, the Douglas County Health Department and Nebraska Medicine consulted with officials from the CDC and FDA on Thursday about a rare and severe type of blood clot diagnosed in a Douglas County resident. Officials noted that the reports of blood clots in the six women were out of approximately 6.8 million Americans who have received the J&J vaccine.

State officials are informing local health departments, health care providers and pharmacies across Nebraska about the decision. 

The CDC on Wednesday will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review the cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA reviewed the analysis, as it also investigates the cases.

Douglas County health officials had been scheduled to administer the J&J vaccine Tuesday at one clinic at one of the Omaha Housing Authority’s residential towers. Health officials will replace the J&J vaccine with another vaccine, said Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman. The health department also will suspend use of the J&J vaccine until further notice.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts had said on Monday that he would not suspend use of the J&J vaccine statewide following reports of a Douglas County resident developing blood clots about two weeks after receiving the vaccine. Ricketts stressed that all the vaccines are safe and effective and that Nebraskans are at greater risk from COVID-19 than they are from some of the side effects of the vaccine.

The Douglas County case was reported Friday. Monday, the person, who is in her late 40s, remained in “guarded condition” at the Nebraska Medical Center, state health officials said.

Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the deputy director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday that there is no evidence that the vaccine caused the blood clots.

Among the 40,000 people participating in the trials of the J&J vaccine, blood clots were reported in 14 vaccinated people, or .06% of those who got the vaccine. Among those who got a placebo, 10 reported blood clots, or a rate of .05%.

Dr. Brett Giroir, an assistant U.S. Health and Human Services secretary during the Trump administration, said on Twitter Tuesday that the pause is an appropriate step while the data is being evaluated. “Such clots occur regularly in the population, so this MAY or MAY NOT be related to the vaccine. That is why the investigation and pause is appropriate.”

State officials noted that no recommendations had been made to pause the use of the other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. Those two vaccines, officials said, should be provided in place of the J&J vaccine until further notice.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said during a joint call with the FDA on Tuesday that federal health officials are not seeing any clotting occur with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which make up the bulk of shots given in the United States.

People with appointments to get those vaccines should go ahead and get them.

For those who have gotten the J&J vaccine a month or more ago, she said, the risk is of the complications is very low. Those who have gotten the J&J shot recently should contact a health care provider if they experience severe headache, leg pain and shortness of breath. Those symptom differ from the mild, flu-like symptoms most people experience after getting the vaccines.

As of Friday, more than 31,700 doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in Nebraska. More than 4.5 million of the shots had been given nationwide.

Supplies of the J&J vaccine nationwide were expected to be lower this week because of inventory issues. Only 1,100 doses of the vaccine were expected in Nebraska this week, according to state health officials.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

