Nebraska, Douglas County suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Dr. Brett Giroir, an assistant U.S. Health and Human Services secretary during the Trump administration, said on Twitter Tuesday that the pause is an appropriate step while the data is being evaluated. “Such clots occur regularly in the population, so this MAY or MAY NOT be related to the vaccine. That is why the investigation and pause is appropriate.”

State officials noted that no recommendations had been made to pause the use of the other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. Those two vaccines, officials said, should be provided in place of the J&J vaccine until further notice.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said during a joint call with the FDA on Tuesday that federal health officials are not seeing any clotting occur with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which make up the bulk of shots given in the United States.

People with appointments to get those vaccines should go ahead and get them.

For those who have gotten the J&J vaccine a month or more ago, she said, the risk is of the complications is very low. Those who have gotten the J&J shot recently should contact a health care provider if they experience severe headache, leg pain and shortness of breath. Those symptom differ from the mild, flu-like symptoms most people experience after getting the vaccines.