Nebraska effort aims to break down barriers between medical and social care

The system allows an ER doctor in Omaha, for instance, to check the medications and health history of a visiting Kearney resident who lands in her hospital.

Bland said adding community organizations that provide assistance with food, employment and other needs is the next step toward putting health information technology to work for the state’s residents.

The partners plan to begin rolling out the initiative in September, first in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area, then the Lincoln-Lancaster County area and finally the rest of Nebraska, with a goal of wrapping up by early spring. They also will connect border counties in adjacent states in order to capture people who come into Nebraska for care.

NEHII already connects more than 4 million people in Nebraska and western Iowa. Most of the state’s hospitals are part of the exchange. Some 64% of its skilled nursing facilities are sharing data already or in the process of doing so.

To date, 127 community-based organizations have engaged, including the YMCA, the Visiting Nurse Association, Food Bank for the Heartland and United Way of the Midlands, Lincoln-Lancaster and Fremont. Outreach to such organizations will continue through the launch and beyond.