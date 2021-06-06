Nebraska experts: Keep focus on COVID vaccinations, not on herd immunity

“We know from looking at data in the U.S. and other countries, the more we vaccinate people, the fewer cases and deaths we will have,” said Khan, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response.

Indeed, Dr. Anthony Fauci has made similar points in recent interviews, including one with WBUR’s “On Point.” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said researchers don’t have a solid herd immunity threshold but rather an estimate, with a number of unknowns still in play. He, too, has stressed the need to focus on getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible in order to reduce cases and deaths.

Khan said Israel already is demonstrating the power of the vaccines. That nation, which has vaccinated nearly 60% of its population, has a fraction of the new COVID-19 cases being reported in Nebraska or the United States as a whole.

As of Thursday, 43.3% of Nebraska’s population was fully vaccinated; across the U.S., 41.2% had completed their shots. At that point, Israel was recording new COVID cases at a rate of 1.8 per million people per day. Nebraska was tallying about 21 new cases per million people per day. The U.S. was posting 49 new cases per million per day.