Nebraska experts offer tips for getting your social life back to some sort of pre-COVID normal

Take it slowly. You might have to build some of your relationships back up to where they were pre-pandemic. That will happen once you start socializing again.

Decide what your comfort level is before you start going to outings. Consider things like: Are you OK without wearing a mask? Would you rather be inside or outside? What size of gathering are you comfortable with?

Know your limits. Jumping back into a packed social life can be exhausting. Limit yourself to one or two outings a weekend to start.

Embrace the awkward social interactions. Joke about awkward silences or ask more questions than you might have before the pandemic.

If you’re feeling anxious ahead of a social gathering, take a minute to think about what’s making you anxious. Do some light prep work, like coming up with some questions to ask or think of a story you can share if any awkward silences pop up. If you’re still worried, Edwards said, set a time limit on worrying or write down what has you worried.

Let people know what your boundaries are and ask them what they’re comfortable with. If you’re hosting, be upfront on whether the people will be inside or outside, whether masks will be required or if social distancing will be in place.