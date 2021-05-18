Nebraska experts offer tips for getting your social life back to some sort of pre-COVID normal

With more Nebraskans getting vaccinated against COVID-19, this summer is shaping up to be much more normal than last.
But some people might need to dust off their social skills before heading to summer barbecues and other gatherings.
“It’s been such a roller coaster the past year,” said Dr. Lauren Edwards, medical director of the anxiety subspecialty treatment clinic at the Nebraska Medical Center. “Everyone’s lives changed dramatically, and change is always stressful. Now, people have acclimated and have new routines centered around staying away from others.”
People are starting to go from socializing mostly with those in their own households to being able to gather with friends and family.
Over the last year, many people had to scale back their busy social calendars. So if some people are wary of suddenly jumping back into an activity-packed weekend, they’re not alone.
A recent survey completed by the Harris Poll with the American Psychological Association found that as the pandemic winds down, 49% of Americans said they’re uneasy adjusting to in-person interactions.
Things like worrying about returning to the office, dining at a restaurant again or attending a large social gathering can manifest in physical ways, said Debra Hope, an expert in anxiety disorders at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Muscle tension, neck and back pain, elevated heart rates, difficulty sleeping, fatigue and trouble concentrating all can be symptoms of anxiety.
“The research is still being done, but we know this pandemic had some really negative impacts on mental health,” Hope said. “Our routines were disrupted, our sleep patterns changed, we quit socializing and spent all of our time online.”
Marie Gotthardt, a counselor with the Best Care Employee Assistance Program at Omaha’s Methodist Hospital, said it’s OK to “give yourself permission to take it slow if you feel uncomfortable simply because this was a bad year. Now we’re safer, but it’s never going to just be back to what the ‘old normal’ was for all of us.”
A video chat isn’t the same as running into someone in the break room, said Edwards, with the Nebraska Medical Center. People will need to remember old habits regarding eye contact, body language and how to avoid awkward silences.
The same thing goes for dating, Edwards said. That’s a time when people may want to be upfront about whether they plan to wear a mask or take other precautions.
When it comes to people resuming their social lives, experts said they first must know their own boundaries and should ease back into their pre-pandemic life. And remember that almost everyone is in the same situation.
Edwards and Gotthardt gave these tips on how to deal with some of the stress surrounding social outings:
Take it slowly. You might have to build some of your relationships back up to where they were pre-pandemic. That will happen once you start socializing again.
Decide what your comfort level is before you start going to outings. Consider things like: Are you OK without wearing a mask? Would you rather be inside or outside? What size of gathering are you comfortable with?
Know your limits. Jumping back into a packed social life can be exhausting. Limit yourself to one or two outings a weekend to start.
Embrace the awkward social interactions. Joke about awkward silences or ask more questions than you might have before the pandemic.
If you’re feeling anxious ahead of a social gathering, take a minute to think about what’s making you anxious. Do some light prep work, like coming up with some questions to ask or think of a story you can share if any awkward silences pop up. If you’re still worried, Edwards said, set a time limit on worrying or write down what has you worried.
Let people know what your boundaries are and ask them what they’re comfortable with. If you’re hosting, be upfront on whether the people will be inside or outside, whether masks will be required or if social distancing will be in place.
Don’t feel like you have to go back to exactly how things were before. If you found new hobbies or carved out more family time that you enjoy, stick with it.
If easing back into a social life still feels like a struggle or you aren’t functioning the way you want to, see a counselor or therapist.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2