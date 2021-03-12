Nebraska experts say Biden, other leaders not doing enough to emphasize COVID precautions

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that President Joe Biden "struck the right tone" in expressing empathy for those lost in the COVID-19 pandemic but that he may not recognize that states including Nebraska have begun allowing small family groups to gather and having kids in classrooms.
"States like Nebraska are doing the things he's saying already," the Republican governor said.
Biden, in an address to the nation Thursday night marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, set a goal of making shots available to all U.S. adults by May 1, and making July Fourth an "independence day" from the virus, allowing small groups of vaccinated people to gather. The Democrat also called for a summit on reopening schools.
But Ricketts said that small family gatherings were being allowed in Nebraska last year and that most schools in the state opened their classrooms last fall. The state's vaccination plan, he added, was to move into Phase B by May 1, opening shots to those ages 50 to 64, and then to those younger than 50.
It's frustrating, Ricketts said, that the White House doesn't realize that states are at different stages in their fight against the pandemic.
"The president was empathetic. I think that was reassuring to people," Ricketts said. "But some of the things that he was talking about really demonstrate that Washington does not have a good appreciation of what's going on in the country."
Meanwhile, two of the state's leading pandemic authorities said federal, state and local leaders — including the governor — need to ramp up their messaging to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases and overcome the reluctance of many to get vaccinated.
"There should be PSAs (public service announcements) blanketing the airways," said Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Lawler, an expert on pandemics and a director at UNMC's Global Center for Health Security, and Dr. Bob Rauner of the OneHealth Nebraska physicians group both said it appears that the White House is being more clear about the seriousness of the pandemic. What's lacking, they said, is an all-out public relations effort to urge Americans to wear masks and take other precautions and to quell reluctance to take the vaccine.
"It requires leadership to change those attitudes," Lawler said. "Sadly, Americans have been willing to sacrifice old people so that kids can play sports."
While Biden was clearly urging people to get vaccinated, Lawler said there wasn't enough of a push for the other precautions because people find those steps "unappetizing."
"It's not easy to tell people not to put kids in youth sports or not go to restaurants, or not go to church where there's 200 people gathering," he said. "I haven't seen enough of that from the new administration."
People should be able to gather in small, family groups by the Fourth of July if they've been vaccinated, Lawler said, but he worries that people will throw caution to the wind and join large gatherings, too.
"The virus hasn't gone away. We're not out of the woods," he said. "Things could easily take a turn for the worse — and I anticipate cases will rise due to the new variants."
Rauner, who has been blogging regularly about the pandemic and is president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said a major educational campaign is needed to overcome the hesitancy of some people to get the COVID-19 shots.
Only 55% of all Americans want to get the shots, according to recent polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which reports on health issues. The percentages are lower for Blacks and Republicans (both 41%) and rural residents (53%). When asked if they would "definitely not" get vaccinated, 28% of Republicans and 24% of rural residents responded yes.
To gain "herd immunity," upward of 70% of the population must be vaccinated.
.
About $300,000 has been allocated for the state's "Finish Strong" campaign and other PSA messaging to urge people to take precautions and get the shots, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
When asked if more needed to be spent, Ricketts said he's already holding more frequent press briefings and issues frequent reminders to take precautions. He said he sees a lot of people wearing masks when he's out and about, and he feels that acceptance of the vaccine will increase as more people take the shots.
Both physicians said that getting enough vaccine for all Americans by May 1 is probably doable, but both said that was likely anyway because of work done during the Trump administration to ramp up development and production of vaccines through Operation Warp Speed.
Rauner said he's encouraged that more vaccine will be going to local medical clinics, including those serving minority communities. Patients, he said, have the most trust in their local doctor, so having them administer the shots should overcome much of the reluctance.
These are the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people
Hanging with friends at home is low-risk
Fully vaccinated people are low-risk to each other
Unvaccinated people should call the shots
Unvaccinated people from non-high risk households
Keep visits with high-risk individuals masked and outdoors
Gatherings of multiple households should remain outdoors and masked
Skip concerts and weddings
Keep your mask on in public spaces
Continue to avoid travel
If a fully vaccinated person shows COVID-19 symptoms
Absent symptoms, there’s no need to isolate following exposure
Homeless shelters and prisons
