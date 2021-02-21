Nebraska experts say COVID-19 has spurred advances in medicine, public health

Dr. Daniel Johnson, division chief of critical care at the Nebraska Medical Center, said earlier work went into mRNA vaccines against other coronaviruses that caused the original SARS and MERS.

But those vaccines were never rolled out. Those coronaviruses, which weren’t as easily transmitted as the one that causes COVID-19, were quickly brought under control by public health measures.

The fact that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and working to prevent infection, he said, is exciting.

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said the rapid development of vaccines also reinforces the value of basic research.

“You just really don’t know where the next innovation and big breakthrough is going to come from,” he said. “Sometimes it never pays off ... but that’s the only way we make these advancements that do pay off.”

Johnson said the country could be looking at the end of the pandemic if health officials can get enough people vaccinated before coronavirus mutations spread widely.

“I’m more optimistic and hopeful now than I have been throughout the pandemic,” he said. “The faster we get on top of that, the faster that date comes.”