Nebraska Furniture Mart to require all customers to wear a mask or face shield in stores

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 27, Nebraska Furniture Mart will require all customers to wear a mask or face shield for in-store shopping at all its locations.

Entry will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield, the company said in a Friday press release. Children under the age of 5 are exempt.

"In light of the rising numbers of positive COVID cases throughout the United States, this updated policy is designed to help ensure the health and safety of NFM customers and staff as the retailer enters the busy holiday shopping season," the company said.

Nebraska Furniture Mart's existing mask policy allows an exception to be made for customers who cite a medical reason for not wearing a mask. Starting Nov. 27, people who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask must wear a face shield.

People who don't want to wear either a mask or a face shield can use the company's virtual shopping service or shop online or over the phone.