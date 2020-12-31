Nebraska has given 27,000 first doses of COVID vaccine

At the same time, federal officials noted that the process is logistically complex, involving new vaccines with challenging cold-handling requirements. Even among health care workers, vaccinations are being staggered to avoid having too many workers sidelined by side effects at any given time.

The CDC tracker, last updated Wednesday morning, indicated that Nebraska had received 63,100 doses of vaccine. That's more than the 49,390 doses that the state reported having received on Monday, a sign that vaccine continues to arrive in the state.

LeGrand said in an email Thursday that all of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine that the state had received, except for the new doses that arrived within the preceding 24 hours, had been administered.

That vaccine requires super-cold storage and was sent initially to health systems with the freezers needed to handle it.

The Moderna vaccine, which is stored at more conventional temperatures, arrived just before the holidays. Because of the holidays and the staggered vaccination approach, LeGrand said, the state has administered about 25% of the Moderna vaccine it has received. She also noted that the most recent 11,200 doses had only just arrived in the state. Weather delays also have come into play.