Nebraska health care workers get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine was approved for emergency use in people 16 and older late Friday, hours after it was OK'd by a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.

The vaccine is seen as a sign of hope in a beleaguered nation in which cases and deaths reached record highs last week and hospitals in many parts of the country have been stretched to their limits.

New cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska dipped last week, although both remain higher than the number seen last spring.

Tiesi stressed that the arrival of the first batches of vaccine, while good news, is just the start of what will be a long process to vaccinate enough Americans to battle back the virus.

Health experts have estimated that roughly 70% of Americans will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the point at which so many people are protected that the coronavirus can't easily find new people to infect.

Thousands of Americans already have received the vaccine as part of clinical trials, which indicated that it is 95% effective after two doses. And more vaccines are in various states of development. On Thursday, an FDA panel is scheduled to review another vaccine developed by the biotech company Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.